16 Non-Sweet Bourbon Cocktail Recipes You Must Try
There are a lot of really great bourbon brands out there, and there's a good chance that you already have your favorite way of enjoying them. A delicious bourbon cocktail might be the perfect end to a meal, but what about the times when you're in the mood for something that's a little less sweet than your typical bourbon-based drinks? You might think you're going to need to reach for another liquor, but that's actually not the case at all.
Many bourbons definitely fall on the sweet side as far as liquors go, with tasting notes that often include vanilla, buttery caramels, and fruits like apples and cherries. A truly good, complex bourbon will have other flavors that help to add balance, but there's no denying that bourbon really shines in sweet cocktails like the Gold Rush. With its honey syrup and the notes from the bourbon, sure, it's great. But here, we want to talk about non-sweet cocktails — those that are rich, tart, and flavorful in other ways.
There are actually a ton of great non-sweet bourbon cocktail options out there, many of which only take a few ingredients and a few minutes to make. We've absolutely got you covered with not only cocktail recommendations, but some suggestions on what types of bourbon will help you get the most out of these drinks.
French 95
At a glance, "French 95" might look wrong to you — especially if you're familiar with the drink that this one takes its name from. The French 75 is a gin-based cocktail that's famously named after a World War I-era field gun, and the story goes that it not only immortalized the weapon, but was a reference to just how potent the cocktail is. The French 95 uses bourbon instead of gin, and while there is simple syrup in this for a little bit of balance, that's far from the overwhelming flavor profile here.
You're also going to be using lemon and either Prosecco or Champagne, and that's one of the things that makes this cocktail a great choice for serving a group. Not only is it easy to make, but you can adjust the flavor profile for each person's taste by opting for a little more (or less) simple syrup, or reaching for a sparkling wine that's on the dry (or sweeter) side.
Recipe: French 95
Dragon's Fire
When George R. R. Martin's "Game of Thrones" series hit, it was a massive pop culture phenomenon that fantasy lovers embraced wholeheartedly. Spinoffs happened and there's still no sign of the next book, but what we do have is this fizzy bourbon-based cocktail. It's perfect not only for your "GoT" viewing parties, but your next D&D session, too.
This cocktail is incredibly straightforward — its fizz comes from Prosecco and the red color comes from the syrup of maraschino cherries. Also in the mix are your bourbon of choice and kirsch, a cherry liqueur. For anyone who hasn't had it before, we know what you're thinking — however, kirsch isn't sweet like you might expect cherry juice to be. It's made by fermenting sour cherries, then distilling the result. We also love this cocktail because it's easy to adjust the sweetness level by adding more or less maraschino cherry juice, and choosing a dry Prosecco will give you a delightfully rustic-feeling night cap.
Recipe: Dragon's Fire
Classic Frothy Whiskey Sour
We know what you're thinking here, too: "But, we wanted to talk about bourbon!" Taking a classic whiskey sour and swapping out that whiskey for bourbon is a great way to give this cocktail a bit of an overhaul, without losing the spirit of the drink. We'd even argue that a high-rye bourbon is a great option for this, as rye bourbons lean away from sweet vanilla and caramel notes. Instead, you'll be adding a dry, spicy, herbal flavor — depending, of course, on the particular bourbon you choose — which can turn this into a cocktail with wonderfully earthy tones.
A high-rye bourbon will definitely help balance out the simple syrup, which you can adjust to your taste. Add in the tartness from a fresh lemon, the texture of the egg white, and a citrusy kick from an orange garnish, and you'll have a cocktail that's both a classic and still classy.
Recipe: Classic Frothy Whiskey Sour
Pickle Juice Whiskey Sour
A dirty martini is one of those cocktails that might seem like a love-or-hate sort of thing, but it's worth noting that the key here is balance. Olives and brine have a strong flavor, so the first time around, you're better off adding a little bit at a time and tasting as you go. The same thing applies to our pickle juice whiskey sour, which can also be made with bourbon. We'd suggest a rye-forward bourbon with a spicier flavor profile to make the most of this unique cocktail.
The idea here is the same as a classic whiskey sour, with egg white and lemon giving the drink its texture and tang. In addition to using a pickle for garnish, you'll also be making an easy syrup from pickle juice, and that's another thing to love here. Not only is it a great way to use up leftover pickle juice, but you can definitely experiment with different types of pickles, from bread and butter to dill.
Recipe: Pickle Juice Whiskey Sour
Classic Manhattan
Some things are just classics for a reason, and when we call this a "Classic" Manhattan, that's not an exaggeration. The Manhattan is one of the oldest cocktails around — its first print appearance was all the way back in 1882. Given that this is from what you might call the dawn of cocktails and mixed drinks, it makes sense that there are only a few ingredients. Traditionally, it uses rye whiskey, vermouth (which adds an herbal spice), and Angostura bitters (which add peppery notes).
There are a lot of complicated cocktails that could be used to mask bottom-shelf spirits, but don't make the mistake of thinking that this is one of them. Since there are only a few ingredients, the bourbon you choose will be front and center. The good news is that there are a number of bourbons that are great in a Manhattan, including affordable and widely available options like Buffalo Trace, Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon, and Four Roses Small Batch.
Recipe: Classic Manhattan
Classic Boulevardier
The classic Boulevardier is the cocktail of choice for Alton Brown, celebrity chef and kitchen science guru, and that should be reason enough for fans of "Good Eats" to give this one a try. It's perfect for those of us who like easy, straightforward cocktails, and it's also great for those times you find yourself needing to make a classy-looking cocktail for guests, as there's absolutely no complicated measurements here.
This drink simply contains three ingredients in equal amounts: bourbon, sweet vermouth, and Campari. Sweet vermouth is a little spicy and a little earthy, and Campari might best be described as a bitter citrus aperitif. It's safe to say that Campari can be a bit of an acquired taste, but you can also substitute Aperol for a similar yet more mild taste (that's also lower in alcohol content). It's also worth noting that the bourbon you use will greatly impact the flavor of this cocktail, and many opt for a high-rye bourbon for extra spice.
Recipe: Classic Boulevardier
Winter Boulevardier
The classic Boulevardier cocktail has been around for a long time, officially said to have been invented in Paris in 1927. Just who invented it is up for debate, but it's always been renowned for being incredibly smooth and on the bitter, spicy, and herbaceous side of things. It might seem like there aren't many ways to switch things up with just three ingredients, but use red vermouth and Amaro Averna Siciliano in place of the Campari and you have a cocktail that's perfect for sipping on those long and cold winter nights.
Red vermouth tends to be not quite as bitter as dry vermouth, and it's worth noting that there are all different kinds of vermouth — it's entirely possible that if you're not a fan of one, you might like another. Amaro Averna Siciliano is, as the name suggests, a Sicilian liqueur that's been around since 1868. It has a unique taste that mixes bitter orange with licorice and herbs like myrtle and sage. If you don't want to buy a whole bottle just for this cocktail, there's a widely accessible alternative that will help give you those same winter spices: Jägermeister.
Recipe: Winter Boulevardier
Sparkling Boulevardier
While the world at large may not agree on many things, we all might be able to agree that there's just something extra satisfying about a fizzy drink. Even drinks that aren't typically carbonated can get a serious boost from some bubbles, and for any Americans who have never had sparkling, bubbly, fizzy lemonade, seriously ... you haven't lived. The same rule can be applied to the Boulevardier cocktail, which can be turned into a sparkling Boulevardier with the addition of Champagne.
You're essentially making a classic version of this cocktail and swapping out the glass for a larger vessel. After dropping in your ice (and remember, one or two large ice cubes will prevent your drink from being watered down), just top it off with Champagne or, if you prefer, Prosecco. Add a garnish of orange peel, and this is a great option for parties if you need something that has a certain classy elegance and looks complicated. Plus, it's so easy to make that you won't actually have to miss much of your party at all.
Recipe: Sparkling Boulevardier
Spiced Chai Old Fashioned
There's something magical about that time of year when summer turns into fall, especially in those places that find mornings and evenings tinged by a chill in the air. Those are the perfect days to turn a standard Old Fashioned into a Spiced Chai Old Fashioned, and it's much, much easier than you might expect. The chai flavor is going to come from a simple syrup made from chai tea, and yes, you can definitely make a container of this and keep it in the fridge. While this does contain sugar, it's the flavor of the orange and the spiciness of the chai that's going to define this drink, along with the black walnut bitters and a cinnamon stick garnish.
Because the flavors you're adding to the bourbon are so strong, there's no need to reach for a bottle from the top shelf. We'd suggest picking up something like your standard bottle of Jim Beam for this one, because it's just a truly stellar cocktail that you're not going to have to break the bank to enjoy.
Recipe: Spiced Chai Old Fashioned
Christmas Old Fashioned
The Old Fashioned is aptly named, as versions of this still-famous cocktail trace their roots all the way back to the late 1700s. The name seems to have come around by the 1870s, so it makes sense that there have been a lot of different types of Old Fashioned cocktails made. When it comes to holiday drinks, though, look no further than the Christmas Old Fashioned for a delightful version that's perfect for Thanksgiving dinner. It will probably also become your go-to cocktail for the following weeks.
Muddled cranberries bring part of the holiday flavor to this one, and let's be honest here: There's something satisfying about muddling fruits, particularly if you have an old-timey mortar and pestle. That's going to release some serious tartness, and you can definitely add a few more cranberries to garnish — along with what we would say is one of the quintessential holiday herbs, rosemary.
Recipe: Christmas Old Fashioned
Irish Butter-Washed Old Fashioned
When it comes to Irish spirits, it's probably whiskey you think of first. While this recipe does, in fact, substitute an Irish whiskey for the more traditional bourbon of an Old Fashioned, we'd suggest that you can definitely use this same idea and swap that bourbon back in.
Fat-washing takes the texture of cocktails to the next level, adding a smooth, creamy feeling. When you're using butter — particularly the notoriously rich and extra-delicious Irish butter — you're going to get some richness, too. Don't get us wrong, this will take some planning ahead. You'll need at least around seven hours to complete the butter-washing process (which is easy to do, but just involves a lot of wait time), but the actual cocktail itself is simple to make. Add your traditional Old Fashioned ingredients to a buttery bourbon, and it's a total win.
Smooth Old Fashioned
Bitters can definitely be an acquired taste, but if you love them, you'll love this Smooth Old Fashioned that calls for not only the standard Angostura bitters, but orange bitters as well. There's only a few drops of each, and it's important to remember that bitters are very, very strong. Those few drops might not seem like much, but adding just a bit of orange bitters will change the profile of a standard Old Fashioned into something with a bright touch of citrus.
We'd even go as far as to say that this is a great way to experiment with different types of bitters. For example, Peychaud's bitters might be most well-known for helping define the distinctive taste of the Sazerac, but there's nothing that says you can't give them a try in an Old Fashioned. Chocolate, spiced, and citrus bitters are all legit possibilities here, and who knows? You might just develop your own signature Old Fashioned.
Recipe: Smooth Old Fashioned
Brown Derby
While orange juice may be the juice of choice in many households, we know there are those out there who reach for grapefruit juice instead. The make-your-mouth-pucker tartness of a perfect grapefruit is something to be savored, and it's grapefruit that's one of the main ingredients in the Brown Derby.
This classic Old Hollywood recipe also calls for honey syrup, but thanks to the grapefruit, the final product is somewhere in the middle of sweet and tart. It's also incredibly easy to make, with the most time-consuming part being the few minutes you'll need to make the honey syrup. On the plus side, you can definitely make a large batch of syrup to keep in the fridge — and you should. Transfer it to a plastic squeeze bottle and add as much or as little as you'd like to this cocktail. Use the rest on your pancakes.
Recipe: Brown Derby
Paper Plane
The Paper Plane cocktail does, in fact, usually come with a little paper plane for garnish — but if you don't feel like including it, we won't tell a soul. We will say, however, that your choice of bourbon is important here. There are only four ingredients: bourbon, Aperol, Amaro Nonino (which has bittersweet, peppery orange notes), and lemon juice. All of those ingredients get combined in equal proportions, so quality does matter here.
That doesn't mean you need a super high-end bourbon, though. We would suggest choosing a bourbon that's between 43% and 46% ABV to add a little extra oomph. While there's no right or wrong bourbon choice, the type you pick will make a difference. Opt for something aged in oak for a creamsicle vibe, or something high-rye for an extra-complex spicy feel.
Recipe: Paper Plane
Amaretto Sour
If you're looking for a fun, 1970s-era cocktail, look no further than the Amaretto Sour. The main ingredients in this cocktail are a slightly bitter almond amaretto, sweet and sour mix, and lemon-lime soda. Add in bourbon and a cherry, and you're done. And no, there's no egg whites required in this sour.
This is also a particularly good cocktail if you're looking for something that you can make a low-alcohol version of, without bringing out a ton of ingredients. While yes, we are talking about bourbon cocktails, we appreciate this for giving us an easy way to make a lighter cocktail for someone who might not be feeling something with a lot of liquor. The most popular amaretto is Disaronno, and it's only 28% ABV. Go back to the original creation of the Amaretto Sour, and you'll find it just called for amaretto with a little lemon juice. Since you're using both of these already, adding just a scant amount of bourbon is a great way to mix things up and stay true to a classic.
Recipe: Amaretto Sour
Classic Sazerac
The Sazerac is an incredibly strong drink that's made for sipping. On that note, we do have a recommendation: Invest in those ice cube trays that make the giant ice balls that all but fill a cocktail glass. They'll chill your drink without watering it down, and that's what you're going to want here. This cocktail hails from New Orleans, after all, and anyone who's been there in the summer knows that ice-cold drinks are a must.
And yes, there's the elephant in the room: This is traditionally made with rye whiskey, but using a high-rye bourbon would be a great way to put a slight twist on the old favorite. Sure, it might not be a true Sazerac, but as long as it tastes good, that's what matters. The other ingredients include Peychaud's bitters, a sugar cube, and absinthe. Yes, that absinthe — and don't worry, absinthe's reputation was largely based on a hoax. A Sazerac is a great way to experience the distinctive flavor of a good absinthe, and since you're getting a bottle for a Sazerac anyway, you should try absinthe on its own.
Recipe: Classic Sazerac
Static Media owns and operates Tasting Table and Mashed.