16 Non-Sweet Bourbon Cocktail Recipes You Must Try

There are a lot of really great bourbon brands out there, and there's a good chance that you already have your favorite way of enjoying them. A delicious bourbon cocktail might be the perfect end to a meal, but what about the times when you're in the mood for something that's a little less sweet than your typical bourbon-based drinks? You might think you're going to need to reach for another liquor, but that's actually not the case at all.

Many bourbons definitely fall on the sweet side as far as liquors go, with tasting notes that often include vanilla, buttery caramels, and fruits like apples and cherries. A truly good, complex bourbon will have other flavors that help to add balance, but there's no denying that bourbon really shines in sweet cocktails like the Gold Rush. With its honey syrup and the notes from the bourbon, sure, it's great. But here, we want to talk about non-sweet cocktails — those that are rich, tart, and flavorful in other ways.

There are actually a ton of great non-sweet bourbon cocktail options out there, many of which only take a few ingredients and a few minutes to make. We've absolutely got you covered with not only cocktail recommendations, but some suggestions on what types of bourbon will help you get the most out of these drinks.