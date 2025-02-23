Alton Brown's Favorite Cocktail Is A Bourbon-Forward Twist On A Classic

Alton Brown is a no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is kind of cook, so it should come as no surprise when he told Spoon University his favorite cocktail is one that has the same characteristics. Not glamorous, no hard to find ingredients or shaking involved, strong, and right to the boozy point — that's the essence of the boulevardier cocktail Brown favors. Crafted of bourbon, sweet vermouth, and Campari in equal proportions, this is a complex drink to be savored, much like the content of the cooking shows Brown stars in.

The high-proof tipple has no mixers, sodas, or sugary syrups to blunt the impact of the three spirits, and only a simple orange peel to garnish. The boulevardier is the slightly older cousin of the classic Negroni, another strong drink beloved by many chefs. While the Negroni features gin rather than bourbon, both drinks share the distinctly bitter flavor profile that comes from Campari.