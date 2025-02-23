Alton Brown's Favorite Cocktail Is A Bourbon-Forward Twist On A Classic
Alton Brown is a no-nonsense, tell-it-like-it-is kind of cook, so it should come as no surprise when he told Spoon University his favorite cocktail is one that has the same characteristics. Not glamorous, no hard to find ingredients or shaking involved, strong, and right to the boozy point — that's the essence of the boulevardier cocktail Brown favors. Crafted of bourbon, sweet vermouth, and Campari in equal proportions, this is a complex drink to be savored, much like the content of the cooking shows Brown stars in.
The high-proof tipple has no mixers, sodas, or sugary syrups to blunt the impact of the three spirits, and only a simple orange peel to garnish. The boulevardier is the slightly older cousin of the classic Negroni, another strong drink beloved by many chefs. While the Negroni features gin rather than bourbon, both drinks share the distinctly bitter flavor profile that comes from Campari.
The boulevardier is more than the sum of its parts
If a cocktail with just three ingredients seems basic, consider how complex and multilayered the flavors of each of the spirits that make up the boulevardier. First, the whiskey — either bourbon for a sweeter finish or a slightly spicier rye. With vanilla, caramel, and various spices, whiskey gives the drink its background, a cozy, gather by the fire kind of vibe. Sweet vermouth brings a deeper candied fruit taste from the infusions used to make it, which could include herbs, barks, and citrus peels. Finally, Campari, that bright red Italian aperitif, contributes sharp bitterness to round out the tastes. Each ingredient is sippable on its own, but together they all sing in harmony.
Although we'd bet Alton likes the traditional boulevardier formula developed in the 1920s, you'll find all kinds of modern twists on the classic on menus. While some recipes switch up brands of bourbon and sweet vermouth for subtle changes, others try changing the type of bitter liqueur used, like a winter boulevardier that features Averna rather than Campari.