5 Possible Reasons Your Homemade Pesto Has A Bitter Taste

Pesto is like all of the flavors of summer combined into a spreadable form. This versatile condiment is excellent on everything from pasta to pizza, where it adds depth, brightness, and the perfect medley of umami, herbal, and salty flavors. Its ingredient list is relatively simple, and includes pantry and fridge staples like oil, lemon juice, cheese, salt, garlic, and, of course, fresh basil.

While there are numerous store-bought pesto brands out there worth buying, it's an easy enough recipe to make yourself. However, if you're not careful, you could end up with a particularly bitter spread that, quite literally, leaves a bad taste in your mouth. To try and circumvent common pesto-making woes, we spoke to Jamie Kenyon, chef at 'ino and Bottino. He shared not only some of the most common causes of bitter pesto, but also how to remedy them and ensure that your batch comes out perfect every time.