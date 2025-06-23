Why The Quality Of Nuts Matters For Homemade Pesto

You may think basil is the star when you make homemade pesto, but don't make the mistake of overlooking the nuts. Like many classic Italian recipes, pesto is a masterclass in the use of simple fresh ingredients. The original pesto alla Genovese is made with just five ingredients: basil, olive oil, grated cheese like Parmigiano-Reggiano, salt, and pine nuts. On top of that, pesto isn't even cooked. That means 90% of the flavor of your pesto is going to come from the quality of the ingredients you use. Fresh basil is obvious, true aged Italian cheese is a must, and most home cooks understand the difference a high-quality extra virgin olive oil can make in cooking. But how many people think about the nuts they are crushing into their pesto? To help us understand this, we reached out to an expert, Joe Isidori, a Michelin-starred chef and the restaurateur of Arthur & Sons, to ask just how much the nuts in pesto really matter.

Isidori was very clear, telling us, "The quality of the nuts makes a big difference — don't sleep on that." He does say you should feel free to use walnuts or pistachios in place of pine nuts, but he warns, "Whatever you use, those natural oils they release when blended are what give pesto its body and mouthfeel. If the nuts are stale, your pesto's going to taste off."