Why You Should Always Squeeze Grocery Store Garlic Before Buying It

You've really nailed that creamy garlic butter noodles recipe, lately. Yet, stepping into your pantry, a disaster quickly unfolds — you've found the fresh garlic that you purchased is unusable. The shrunken cloves look rotten and are browning, with an instantly detectable sour smell. All of these are warning signs that your garlic has gone bad. But, how have the bulbs you bought last week already expired? It's a nightmare that's best avoided, and luckily, there's an easy trick to do so. Just give your garlic a squeeze before buying.

If you're constantly finding that cloves expire prematurely, it might be a question of poor selection. Always evaluate the garlic you've picked up, before continuing down the aisle. Any prospective bulb should feel firm, never soft — a quick squeeze should suffice. Monitor for dehydration or dampness as well since these are telltale signs that the clock for spoilage has started ticking.

It sounds simple, doesn't it? In just a few seconds, though, you'll have a better prediction of whether or not a bulb has already been impacted by disease or decay. Fingers crossed that by choosing the best bulbs, you'll then get the lengthy shelf-life you deserve. After all, healthy garlic can last for up to six months under optimal storage conditions.