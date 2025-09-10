Why You Should Always Squeeze Grocery Store Garlic Before Buying It
You've really nailed that creamy garlic butter noodles recipe, lately. Yet, stepping into your pantry, a disaster quickly unfolds — you've found the fresh garlic that you purchased is unusable. The shrunken cloves look rotten and are browning, with an instantly detectable sour smell. All of these are warning signs that your garlic has gone bad. But, how have the bulbs you bought last week already expired? It's a nightmare that's best avoided, and luckily, there's an easy trick to do so. Just give your garlic a squeeze before buying.
If you're constantly finding that cloves expire prematurely, it might be a question of poor selection. Always evaluate the garlic you've picked up, before continuing down the aisle. Any prospective bulb should feel firm, never soft — a quick squeeze should suffice. Monitor for dehydration or dampness as well since these are telltale signs that the clock for spoilage has started ticking.
It sounds simple, doesn't it? In just a few seconds, though, you'll have a better prediction of whether or not a bulb has already been impacted by disease or decay. Fingers crossed that by choosing the best bulbs, you'll then get the lengthy shelf-life you deserve. After all, healthy garlic can last for up to six months under optimal storage conditions.
How to keep garlic at its freshest
Picking a perfect bulb is half the battle, so don't set your sword down too quickly. Keeping cloves at their prime is just as important. Learning how to buy and store garlic both require a surprisingly delicate touch. All that firmness from healthy cloves comes from retained water content. But, if that's released, you're back to square one. A moist environment is a one-way ticket to premature decay — think of unhealthy cloves like deflated balloons. You need to keep the garlic plump.
It sounds easy, but the trick to keep garlic as fresh as possible is to avoid humidity. Never refrigerate cloves of garlic. Instead, choose a dark spot in the pantry or a section of the countertop that receives no sunlight. Ideally, placing the bulbs in a brown paper bag is also wise. This storage strategy maintains ventilation and avoids the sneakier moisture that you get from condensation in airtight containers. Alternatively, treat yourself to a dedicated storage vessel like Fante's Ceramic Garlic Keeper. These pots have special holes at their base to encourage sufficient air circulation, while the dark and covered design prevents pesky sprouting.
Any of these strategies work, so select the approach that suits you (and your kitchen's aesthetic), and prioritize proactivity. Combining that "squeeze" screening with proper storage will be a winning solution.