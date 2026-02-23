Elizabeth Taylor Loved Drinking This Liquor Alongside A Plate Of Fried Chicken

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

As one of the last stars of Hollywood's golden age, Elizabeth Taylor gave award-winning performances while her spectacular violet-hued eyes captivated the world. Fans will gobble up any information about the life of their favorite celebrity, and co-workers, bartenders, and colleagues have shared insight into Taylor's social and private life. Like most of us, Taylor had many favorite foods and drinks, not to mention favorite restaurants in which to eat and drink them. But it turns out that a few people have mentioned her love for Jack Daniel's, and one source in particular says that the star enjoyed the drink served with fried chicken at least once.

In designer Vicky Tiel's memoir "It's All About the Dress," the author provided information about Elizabeth Taylor's eating habits. It's reported in The Village Voice that one dinner was a Southerner's dream, featuring crispy fried chicken, mashed potatoes and gravy, cornbread, biscuits, and green peas. Tiel said that Taylor accompanied her feast with Jack Daniel's on the rocks. Jack Daniel's is a famous Tennessee whiskey, a southern state that would surely approve of the food pairings. Taylor didn't exclusively drink Jack Daniel's with fried chicken, however. In a blog post, historian Martin Grams reports that his friend, actor James Roisin, told a story of Elizabeth drinking Jack Daniel's on the rocks in a bar he worked in during the 1970s.

While she preferred her bourbon on the rocks, Taylor also enjoyed a cocktail or two. She even invented the sweet, now classic chocolatini cocktail, albeit the movie-star's prototype is much different from the luxurious and decadent drink it has become.