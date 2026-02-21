6 Steakhouse Chain Wagyu Beef Steaks Ranked By Customer Reviews

Prized for its rich taste and melt-in-your-mouth texture, Wagyu beef is a meat lover's dream and one of the most sought-after types of steak worldwide. As Wagyu has gained international popularity, many steakhouse chains have added it to their menus in one way or another. But every steakhouse does Wagyu differently, and if you're not a beef expert, it can be difficult to pick the right one.

When you see the term "Wagyu" on your local steakhouse's menu, you should know that it doesn't refer to any one particular cut or preparation. Instead, it describes multiple variants of Japanese cow breeds whose muscle has a high fat content. Japanese farmers have historically employed cows as draft animals — livestock designated to pull heavy loads — so, over time, they created several breeds with an abundance of intramuscular fat. It's all that fat that creates Wagyu beef's characteristic marbling, intricate patterns that swirl throughout the meat.

When cooked, this fat melts at a lower temperature than other kinds of beef fat, making for an incomparably tender steak with a naturally indulgent, buttery flavor. But order a dubiously sourced, improperly cooked, or overpriced Wagyu, and you'll walk away disappointed. Below, we've ranked six chain restaurant Wagyu steaks from worst to best based on common themes in customer reviews. Only national or international chains with at least ten locations total were considered. See below for a more detailed explanation of our methodology.

Prices are as of the publication and may vary based on region.