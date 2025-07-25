The Prized Marbling In Wagyu Beef Can Actually Pose A Serious Grill Hazard
Biting into the rich and buttery texture of a Wagyu beef steak is a sensory experience like no other. In fact, some would say that this variety of beef is so tender that it simply melts in the mouth as soon as it hits the tongue. There are several facts you should know about wagyu beef, but the most important is that its mouthwatering flavor and soft texture come courtesy of its high ratio of fatty marbling. This prized marbling is so abundant that it can make the meat appear pink rather than red (it looks like tiny white-colored threads running across the tender surface). While this fatty characteristic lends wagyu its rich texture, it can make it tricky to cook on a grill because the fat can drip down and cause dangerous flare-ups as it renders down in the heat.
Cook any steak on the grill and there's a risk that the fat will dribble down onto the coals and cause a sudden burst of flames. This hazard can be pretty scary if you don't have much experience grilling, but it can also crisp up the edges of a cut of beef before the center is cooked through, resulting in meat that has a bitter and burnt flavor. Wagyu, whether it be the Kobe, American, or Matsusaka variety, is more prone to flare-ups due to its inherently fatty nature, which means you'll need to take some precautions when grilling it in the backyard.
Cook your wagyu on a grill mat with indirect heat
Wagyu needs a different approach on the grill because the speed at which the fat renders out is incredible. This means you need to act fast to remove it swiftly to mitigate flare-ups. Luckily, a couple of culinary contingencies can help you to grill your wagyu more effectively. Firstly, you can create a physical barrier between the meat and the coals by grilling your beef on a grill mat; any fat that renders out will be confined to the silicone surface, preventing it from dripping through the grates. Once your steak is almost cooked to your liking, position it directly onto the grates to give it a characterful sear and smoky flavor.
The second option is to grill your beef using a two-stage technique; cook it on indirect heat by placing it on the side furthest away from the coals before finishing it off on a hotter zone of direct heat. The lower starting temperature will reduce spits and spatters and make it easier to manage the cut as it grills. After grilling your wagyu, it will need to rest just like any other cut of beef. This resting period will allow the muscle fibers in the meat to relax, resulting in an exceptionally juicy texture and succulence.