The Prized Marbling In Wagyu Beef Can Actually Pose A Serious Grill Hazard

Biting into the rich and buttery texture of a Wagyu beef steak is a sensory experience like no other. In fact, some would say that this variety of beef is so tender that it simply melts in the mouth as soon as it hits the tongue. There are several facts you should know about wagyu beef, but the most important is that its mouthwatering flavor and soft texture come courtesy of its high ratio of fatty marbling. This prized marbling is so abundant that it can make the meat appear pink rather than red (it looks like tiny white-colored threads running across the tender surface). While this fatty characteristic lends wagyu its rich texture, it can make it tricky to cook on a grill because the fat can drip down and cause dangerous flare-ups as it renders down in the heat.

Cook any steak on the grill and there's a risk that the fat will dribble down onto the coals and cause a sudden burst of flames. This hazard can be pretty scary if you don't have much experience grilling, but it can also crisp up the edges of a cut of beef before the center is cooked through, resulting in meat that has a bitter and burnt flavor. Wagyu, whether it be the Kobe, American, or Matsusaka variety, is more prone to flare-ups due to its inherently fatty nature, which means you'll need to take some precautions when grilling it in the backyard.