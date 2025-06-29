Why Wagyu Needs A Different Approach On The Grill
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
A true A5 Japanese wagyu steak is a beauty to behold and a gustatory experience like no other steak. There are only four breeds of cattle that are specifically raised to produce wagyu's signature fat marbling and buttery texture. The differences between A5 Japanese Wagyu and USDA Prime beef are significant, which is why Wagyu beef is so expensive. With such a hefty price tag, you'll want to cook a wagyu steak to perfection, but you need to consider several factors before you toss it onto the grill. Chef Michelle Wallace is a pitmaster, television personality, and the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., where she fans the flames of flavor innovation, and she shared her expert opinions about what you should and shouldn't do when grilling a Wagyu steak.
"Wagyu beef has this intramuscular marbling that is so rich and delicious," Wallace told us. "But there are some things to keep in mind when grilling this luscious beef." Although Wagyu's fat content is higher than other beef, it doesn't change the general approach for grilling a wagyu steak. You still want to have very high heat, but you need to expect and plan for inevitable flareups, and so a dual-zone cooking set up — one hot side and one cool side — is essential. Wagyu's melt-in-your-mouth texture can make some cuts more delicate than others, so "be mindful of that when grilling, and maybe an assist from a grill mat or stone could be useful," Wallace said.
How to grill a perfect wagyu steak
When purchasing Japanese or Australian wagyu beef in the U.S., always ask for its certificate of authenticity, and if you spot A5 Japanese Wagyu beef at your local Costco, rest assured that it's the real deal. Wallace advises a less-is-more approach to seasonings and marinades. "Most marinades have some fat in them, [so] you will not need any added fats when grilling Wagyu beef. It's best to keep the seasonings at a minimum." You'll need to heat the grill to 500 degrees Fahrenheit, and as Wallace recommends, set up a hot zone and a cool zone. Let the steak sit out for 30 minutes, and then season it with salt and pepper 10 minutes before grilling.
When the grill is ready, place the steak directly on the hot zone. Sear one side for two minutes, then flip the steak and sear it for another two minutes. Move the steak to the cool zone, and check its internal temperature with an instant-read meat thermometer, like this one from ThermoPro. If the steak is within five degrees of its desired doneness, then pull the steak off the grill and let it rest. If it's not done, return the steak to the grill's hot zone, and cook on both sides for one minute each. Move it to the cool zone and check its temperature again. When the steak is done as you like, Wallace says, "Allow to rest with a lightly tented foil on top for about seven to 10 minutes. Slice, serve, and enjoy!"