Why Wagyu Needs A Different Approach On The Grill

A true A5 Japanese wagyu steak is a beauty to behold and a gustatory experience like no other steak. There are only four breeds of cattle that are specifically raised to produce wagyu's signature fat marbling and buttery texture. The differences between A5 Japanese Wagyu and USDA Prime beef are significant, which is why Wagyu beef is so expensive. With such a hefty price tag, you'll want to cook a wagyu steak to perfection, but you need to consider several factors before you toss it onto the grill. Chef Michelle Wallace is a pitmaster, television personality, and the owner and founder of B'tween Sandwich Co., where she fans the flames of flavor innovation, and she shared her expert opinions about what you should and shouldn't do when grilling a Wagyu steak.

"Wagyu beef has this intramuscular marbling that is so rich and delicious," Wallace told us. "But there are some things to keep in mind when grilling this luscious beef." Although Wagyu's fat content is higher than other beef, it doesn't change the general approach for grilling a wagyu steak. You still want to have very high heat, but you need to expect and plan for inevitable flareups, and so a dual-zone cooking set up — one hot side and one cool side — is essential. Wagyu's melt-in-your-mouth texture can make some cuts more delicate than others, so "be mindful of that when grilling, and maybe an assist from a grill mat or stone could be useful," Wallace said.