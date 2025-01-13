Is Costco's A5 Japanese Wagyu The Real Deal?

As savvy internet consumers and shoppers in this modern age, it's important to be a bit skeptical of deals that seem too good to be true. But in a world of Amazon dupes, Shein flops, and online dating catfishes, we know that our beloved Costco would never deceive us, especially when it comes to selling a prized cut of meat. The purveyor of prime steaks is selling A5 Japanese Wagyu New York strip steaks for just over $125 per pound, as well as three pounds of A5 Ribeyes for $469.99. While these prices might shock you, they are actually an incredibly good deal compared to most Japanese-imported steaks in the U.S.

The retailer's A5 Japanese Wagyu is indeed the real deal, making it one of the meats you should buy at Costco. The company provides extensive details about the beef on its website, which should put pessimistic buyers at ease. The meat is from Kagoshima in Southern Japan and has received the exalted A5 grade in Japan before being exported. "Kagoshima's consistent temperate climate and ecology are well-suited for raising healthy cattle with low stress levels, a necessary component of achieving A5 quality," according to Costco's website.

If you're not familiar with Wagyu, you may be wondering why it's so expensive and if it's worth the price. While the USDA has only three levels of beef grading, with Prime being the best, Japan's A5 grade is the highest of out an entire 12 levels of grading, making it a truly stellar and exceptional cut of beef.

