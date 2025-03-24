Grilling Mats: What They Are, What To Use Them For, And The Pitfall To Avoid

Essential grilling tools like tongs, spatulas, and grill brushes, are worth investing in if you love grilling in the backyard, but have you heard of grilling mats? These nifty, non-stick mats can be laid flat over the grates of a grill, allowing you to barbecue your meats and veggies directly on top of them. Made of heat resistant polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), they eliminate flare ups that can burn or singe foods and make clean-up easy. We got the deets on more of the pros and cons of grill mats from Silvio Correa, Brazilian Grill Master and private chef.

"A grill mat can be useful for delicate items like fish or sliced veggies, preventing sticking and grill marks," explains Correa. "However, it does block direct flame, so if you love a charred sear, you might want to skip it."

Grilling seafood can be a tricky operation when the texture of tender flakes of fish, scallops, and prawns are more prone to sticking to the grates. A grill mat, however, allows you to cook them evenly on one side and flip them over seamlessly without worrying about them falling through the gaps. According to Correa, grill mats are "great for shrimp, flaky fish, and even eggs, but not essential for steaks or anything needing a solid crust." Moreover, as they're non-stick, you won't need to add any oil to their surface first.