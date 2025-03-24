Grilling Mats: What They Are, What To Use Them For, And The Pitfall To Avoid
Essential grilling tools like tongs, spatulas, and grill brushes, are worth investing in if you love grilling in the backyard, but have you heard of grilling mats? These nifty, non-stick mats can be laid flat over the grates of a grill, allowing you to barbecue your meats and veggies directly on top of them. Made of heat resistant polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE), they eliminate flare ups that can burn or singe foods and make clean-up easy. We got the deets on more of the pros and cons of grill mats from Silvio Correa, Brazilian Grill Master and private chef.
"A grill mat can be useful for delicate items like fish or sliced veggies, preventing sticking and grill marks," explains Correa. "However, it does block direct flame, so if you love a charred sear, you might want to skip it."
Grilling seafood can be a tricky operation when the texture of tender flakes of fish, scallops, and prawns are more prone to sticking to the grates. A grill mat, however, allows you to cook them evenly on one side and flip them over seamlessly without worrying about them falling through the gaps. According to Correa, grill mats are "great for shrimp, flaky fish, and even eggs, but not essential for steaks or anything needing a solid crust." Moreover, as they're non-stick, you won't need to add any oil to their surface first.
The pitfalls of a grill mat
Correa explains that you should avoid using a grill mat "when you need direct heat and a real sear, like when grilling steak, burgers, or BBQ ribs." This is because these thicker proteins benefit from being exposed directly to the hot grates so they can develop a charred (not blackened) and flavorful exterior. In fact, those grill marks (and the occasional lick of fire that kisses the surface of meats as they barbecue) are what make burgers and ribs look so appetizing. As a grill mat blocks the direct heat coming from the coals below, the foods you cook on top of them won't have the same level of characterful char. While they will have a smoky quality and aroma, they won't have crispy edges.
Consider cooking any of your favorite homemade burger recipes on the grill but warming your buns on a mat alongside them, to make the most of both options. It's true that you could put a skillet on your grill instead of a grill mat, but they're heavy, take time to heat up, and don't make the most of the surface area of your barbecue given their shape. A reusable grill mat is light, flexible and won't tear like aluminum foil. Once you're done cooking, you can simply give it a wash, roll it away, and set it aside for the next time you're ready to fire up those coals.