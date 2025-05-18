The 6 Best Chain Restaurants That Serve Wagyu Beef

Wagyu is the crown jewel of beef, known for its silky texture, high fat content, and often exorbitant cost. The word "Wagyu" doesn't actually refer to the cut of the steak though; Wagyu is a breed of cow, one that requires a long lifespan and special diet, thus resulting in costs of around $60 a steak. Yet many people revere the meat, with great appreciation for the buttery, perfectly crusted steaks and tender, juicy burgers. Naturally, as our cultural exposure to Wagyu beef has grown across the country, our taste for it has increased as well, leading many restaurants to consider it a desirable, if costly, menu addition.

Popularized in Japan, Wagyu cows made their way to the U.S. in the 1970s, before Japan banned exports on the cattle two decades later. As such Wagyu beef can be found in the U.S., but many consider the highest quality that which is imported directly from its native Japan. For this reason, restaurants that do serve Wagyu often have to upcharge and or offer promotional deals. In many cases though, it's worth it to splurge, especially if you are at a steakhouse or burger chain that specializes in preparing this particularly fatty meat. Without further ado, here are the 6 best chain restaurants where you can have a truly bountiful Wagyu experience.