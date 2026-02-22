This Tropical Texas Roadhouse Margarita Is A Hidden Gem On Its Drink Menu

Here at Tasting Table, we've long believed that the Texas Roadhouse margarita game sweeps competitors by a landslide. The chain may be known for its flavorful-yet-affordable meats, but some of the best things to order at the Roadhouse aren't steaks. Today, we're shining the spotlight on the mango margarita.

This sleeper hit is a vibrant candidate from the restaurant chain's undersung margarita menu. While the Jamaican Cowboy marg arguably has a way cooler name, Texas Roadhouse's frozen mango margarita is a straightforward blended beauty that totally delivers. The golden puree arrives in a gargantuan glass goblet, garnished with a smoky, salty Tajín rim and chunks of fruity mango on top. Add in the pop of green from the tangy lime wedge, and it's an impressive presentation that made us rethink our expectations for the Roadhouse. This mango margarita may deviate from the true marg formula of lime juice, tequila, and triple sec on the rocks, but it walks the line of zingy accessibility without veering into cloying sweetness. Instead, this sipper is refreshing, balanced, and bright enough to cut through the savory richness of a steak dinner. Or, skip the entree course altogether, call up a friend or two, and hit the Roadhouse for a night of appetizers (cactus blossom, anyone?) and a few frozens.