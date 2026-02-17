The High-End Seafood Chain That's More Expensive Than Eddie V's Or The Capital Grille

When it comes to high-end restaurant chains, there are a lot of names that come to mind. Places like The Capital Grille and Eddie V's stir up images of massive portions of steak and seafood, white table cloths, and hefty price tags. However, there's a smart seafood chain that has managed to rack up a higher approximate cost per diner: Truluck's. With 12 locations around the United States, Truluck's may not be at the top of list when it comes to name recognition, but it's certainly one to keep an eye on when it comes to splurge-worthy seafood chains.

To get to the approximate cost per person, we looked at the prices of seven similar popular items that would create a complete meal across the menus of Truluck's, The Capital Grille, and Eddie V's, and all from the same city (Houston, Texas). These items were a raw shellfish platter, an appetizer, a soup, a meat course, a fish course, a side dish, and a dessert. We then added up the cost for each meal and split it between two people as we love a shareable meal.

Using this formula, we determined that the approximate cost of a meal per person at Eddie V's is $129 per person, The Capital Grille is $141 per person, and Truluck's comes in at $150 per person. We didn't include alcohol, so if you're adding a glass of wine or a cocktail to your meal at any of these places, the per person cost will increase by a fair amount depending on your tipple.