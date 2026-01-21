Delmonico's Steakhouse did not just pave the way for fine dining restaurants in America. It also helped pioneer the idea of "farm-to-table." Delmonico's opened in 1837 in New York, and the Delmonico brothers had purchased 220 acres of farmland to grow all the produce used in this now-nationally renowned steakhouse. Farm-to-table dining has become en vogue and so has Delmonico's Steakhouse's signature farm-fresh salad, the wedge salad. While wedge salad is seeing a major comeback as a starter salad at high-end restaurants across America, it has been a favorite at Delmonico's for nearly a century.

The classic recipe is a crisp combination of iceberg lettuce, tomatoes, and bacon with blue cheese dressing. But Delmonico's version has been updated as Oscar's wedge salad now features iceberg, heirloom tomato, red onion, Kikorangi blue cheese, prosciutto chips, and a yuzu honey vinaigrette, which costs $28 on the current dinner menu. While the first appearance of a wedge salad recipe dates back to a Southern cookbook published in 1916 by Marion Harris Neil, Delmonico's is credited with popularizing it as a steakhouse staple. Besides, it is Delmonico's novel farm-to-table strategy that inspired the wedge salad's first appearance on its menu in the 1930s under the ownership of Oscar Tucci. Tucci frequented local farmers markets for the freshest produce, sticking to the notion of farm-to-table dining. During one of those fateful trips, lettuce and tomatoes called Tucci's name, and he used them to create the first version of "Oscar's wedge salad."