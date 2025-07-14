How To Make A Wedge Salad And Cut The Lettuce The Right Way

Fantastically crisp, refreshing, and oozing with visual appeal, the wedge salad is a classic dish that effortlessly balances simplicity and flavor. The recipe typically comprises a hearty iceberg lettuce wedge adorned with a selection of creamy, savory, and fresh toppings. But despite this being a relatively straightforward concept, there's still an art to crafting the perfect salad.

One of the most important elements of this recipe is how you cut the lettuce, which affects not only the presentation but also how the dressing and toppings cling to the surface. Cutting the wedges evenly will ensure they sit level on your plate, so your toppings don't fall off as soon as they're added. And, no one wants any messy leaves or tough stems ruining the aesthetics.

Follow this simple set of steps, and you can easily create an expertly cut, restaurant-quality wedge salad from the comfort of your kitchen. The finished dish is great for serving as a starter, but it can absolutely be enjoyed as a light lunch, too.