If You Like Jack Daniel's, This Sweet Tennessee Whiskey Will Feel Instantly Familiar
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is one of the best-selling whiskey brands in the United States, with household-name status. But if you're a whiskey lover, that ubiquity might be all the more reason to do a bit more exploring. You already know you like JD, so what else is out there? Of the top whiskeys to try if you're a Jack Daniel's fan, one that should top your list is another one of Tennessee's best whiskey brands, George Dickel No. 8.
This bourbon whisky is almost as easy to find as Jack Daniel's. The two are also pretty close in price: At Total Wine & More, Jack Daniel's Black Old No. 7 is about $27 compared to George Dickel No. 8's $30. The latter has a lot of similarities to the former, so JD enthusiasts can rest assured they'll like George Dickel No. 8 — but there are also differences that make it worth branching out.
Jack Daniel's is made with 80% corn, 12% barley, and 8% rye; George Dickel's is made with 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. If you know your bourbon and that the category is defined by grain bills of 51% or more corn, you'll recognize that both Jack Daniel's and George Dickel No. 8 capture the same sweet profile that bourbons do. But only George Dickel uses the bourbon term. Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey is essentially bourbon; it just enters barrels at a different proof than the bourbon category decrees. In both, you'll find notes of vanilla, caramel, baking spices, subtle fruit, maple syrup, and cocoa.
George Dickel No. 8's similarities in process and nuances in flavor
Another similarity for George Dickel No. 8 is that, like Jack Daniel's, it's made with what's called the Lincoln County process. This means whiskey is filtered through hardwood — usually sugar maple — charcoal before it goes into barrels for aging. In addition to grain types, this is one of the key differences distinguishing Tennessee whiskey from Irish whiskey or any other whiskey, really. Named for the county where Jack Daniel's originally was, it's a process associated with Tennessee distilleries and became a state requirement for whiskey-making in 2013. The result of this particular filtration method is smoother, mellower whiskey. Because Jack Daniel's and George Dickel both utilize this process, their whiskies both have that finish.
However, there are some distinguishing characteristics between Jack Daniel's and George Dickel No. 8. The former is a little nuttier in flavor, and the latter is overall a touch sweeter, possibly due to the slightly greater percentage of corn in its recipe. Both are a bit smoky, but George Dickel's smoke character is just a hint more prominent. There's also a difference in the alcohol percentages of these two Tennessee whiskeys: Jack Daniel's has a 40% ABV, and George Dickel No. 8 is 45%. George Dickel No. 8 is similar enough to Jack Daniel's that you're not in for any surprises, and the chances of you liking it are high, but there's just enough nuance here to help you expand on your journey of whiskey discovery.