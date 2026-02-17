If You Like Jack Daniel's, This Sweet Tennessee Whiskey Will Feel Instantly Familiar

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is one of the best-selling whiskey brands in the United States, with household-name status. But if you're a whiskey lover, that ubiquity might be all the more reason to do a bit more exploring. You already know you like JD, so what else is out there? Of the top whiskeys to try if you're a Jack Daniel's fan, one that should top your list is another one of Tennessee's best whiskey brands, George Dickel No. 8.

This bourbon whisky is almost as easy to find as Jack Daniel's. The two are also pretty close in price: At Total Wine & More, Jack Daniel's Black Old No. 7 is about $27 compared to George Dickel No. 8's $30. The latter has a lot of similarities to the former, so JD enthusiasts can rest assured they'll like George Dickel No. 8 — but there are also differences that make it worth branching out.

Jack Daniel's is made with 80% corn, 12% barley, and 8% rye; George Dickel's is made with 84% corn, 8% rye, and 8% malted barley. If you know your bourbon and that the category is defined by grain bills of 51% or more corn, you'll recognize that both Jack Daniel's and George Dickel No. 8 capture the same sweet profile that bourbons do. But only George Dickel uses the bourbon term. Jack Daniel's Tennessee whiskey is essentially bourbon; it just enters barrels at a different proof than the bourbon category decrees. In both, you'll find notes of vanilla, caramel, baking spices, subtle fruit, maple syrup, and cocoa.