Tennessee Vs Irish Whiskey: What's The Difference?

Any bar worth its salt will usually have a bottle of Jameson or Jack Daniel's on display. If you're new to the world of whiskey, you'll probably look at both and assume the biggest difference is the brand, rather than anything else. But the reality is that Irish and Tennessee whiskey are two very distinct spirits — to the point where you can tell one from the other based solely on taste.

So what do you actually taste when you take a sip? When it comes to Tennessee whiskey, there's a deeper and more full-bodied flavor, with notes of caramel, oak, and vanilla. Irish whiskey, on the other hand, is smoother and mellower, with lighter notes of white fruit, honey, and vanilla. This is why Irish whiskey is considered the best option for beginners.

The reason for these different flavor profiles is partly thanks to the type of grain used. Tennessee whiskey is primarily made from at least 51% corn alongside a mix of other cereal grains like wheat, rye, and malted barley. Many popular Tennessee whiskeys also contain a higher percentage of corn in their mash bill, meaning they tend to be a little sweeter. Meanwhile, the foundation of Irish whiskey is malted barley, though some variations also include unmalted barley and other unmalted cereals. And while there are different types of Irish whiskey, the most ubiquitous is pot still whiskey, which is made from a minimum of 30% malted and 30% unmalted barley.