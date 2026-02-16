Think Twice Before Ordering Fries At Dairy Queen

Dairy Queen started out specializing in frozen dairy desserts, namely soft serve ice cream, and continues to be super popular on that basis. But over the fast food establishment's lengthy tenure, its menu has expanded to include burgers, chicken, and french fries. Unfortunately, the fries are reportedly among the items you should avoid ordering at Dairy Queen. In fact, one Redditor considers them the "lowest tier fries of all." Unless fresh from the fryer, DQ fries tend to be soggy and stale. The Fries Blog deemed them the "most basic fries one could ever create," and considered them to be wildly overpriced for what they are.

In terms of size, Dairy Queen fries are also short and stubby, which was disappointing to many reviewers. A YouTuber claimed that they "look very similar to Burger King [and are] thicker than a McDonalds." However, both were notably among our favorites in Tasting Table's ranking of 25 fast food fries from worst to best, while Dairy Queen came in dead last. Even worse is the flavor, which a YouTube reviewer felt was very oil-forward. With a good french fry, you want to taste the earthiness of the potato, enhanced by the perfect sprinkle of salt. The oil may give fries their crunch and decadence, but it shouldn't be the standout note in their flavor profile.

Despite a handful of complimentary reviews of their crispiness, another YouTuber worried that they simply were too inconsistent to trust, acknowledging, "Some fries have a nice crisp and crunch and other fries are soggy and flaccid." To add further insult to injury, one Redditor also complained that "Dairy Queen is very frugal with their fries," so they're not even really worth it price-wise either.