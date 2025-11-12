The Ice Cream Chain With A Surprisingly Satisfying Bacon Burger

While a cheeseburger is a vast improvement on a plain old hamburger, adding crispy, savory, and rich strips of bacon to a cheeseburger is the end-all-be-all of burger upgrades. And most fast food chains have a bacon cheeseburger on their menus. We tasted and ranked 8 fast food bacon burgers and were pleasantly surprised by the Bacon Cheese Deluxe Signature Stackburger from Dairy Queen.

Dairy Queen may be a famous ice cream chain known for its dipped cones and incredible selection of thick, creamy Blizzards, but they make a decent bacon cheeseburger, too. We didn't rank it first or even second in our taste test, and yet we wouldn't hesitate to order it again if we wanted a savory snack to precede a creamy dessert. To begin, this burger was true to its name, absolutely stacked with two beef patties, applewood smoked bacon, American and white cheddar cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, and pickles all piled into a fluffy bun. The patties were juicy and well seasoned, the cheese was decadently gooey and sharp, and the bacon was smoky. The sheer volume of veggies and cheese often comprised the bulk of each bite, but if you look at each component separately, the execution, flavor, and texture are commendable.

While the Stackburger isn't as mindblowing as our top pick, Five Guys, it's certainly infinitely better than Sonic's SuperSonic bacon double cheeseburger. That's an option you should avoid at all costs.