McDonald's Big Mac Vs Dairy Queen's Signature Stackburger: Which One Is The Meatier Option?

Suddenly, it strikes: The desire for a hearty, juicy, burger. And one patty just won't cut it. While you can find stacked burgers at plenty of fast food chains, from Wendy's to Burger King, you might find yourself choosing between McDonald's and Dairy Queen. So, if you're seeking the meatiest burger between those two options, which one should you choose?

Over at the Golden Arches, the Big Mac, of course, reigns supreme. Featuring two beef patties, lettuce, pickles, onions, and a slice of American cheese, all sandwiched between a three-piece sesame seed bun and slathered in special sauce, McDonald's marquee burger isn't for the faint of heart (or stomach).

And while there's no denying the fact that the Big Mac is a legend in its own right (not least of all due to its beloved namesake sauce), it certainly has some worthy competition in Dairy Queen's Signature Stackburger — particularly if you're hoping to get the most beef for your buck. DQ's original Stackburger may cut down on some of the additional toppings (like the lettuce, onions, and extra layer of bun), but that only serves to put the focus on the patties, which are actually quite a bit heftier than the ones in the McDonald's Big Mac. Turns out Dairy Queen's burgers are as hearty as its Blizzards.