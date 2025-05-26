McDonald's Big Mac Vs Dairy Queen's Signature Stackburger: Which One Is The Meatier Option?
Suddenly, it strikes: The desire for a hearty, juicy, burger. And one patty just won't cut it. While you can find stacked burgers at plenty of fast food chains, from Wendy's to Burger King, you might find yourself choosing between McDonald's and Dairy Queen. So, if you're seeking the meatiest burger between those two options, which one should you choose?
Over at the Golden Arches, the Big Mac, of course, reigns supreme. Featuring two beef patties, lettuce, pickles, onions, and a slice of American cheese, all sandwiched between a three-piece sesame seed bun and slathered in special sauce, McDonald's marquee burger isn't for the faint of heart (or stomach).
And while there's no denying the fact that the Big Mac is a legend in its own right (not least of all due to its beloved namesake sauce), it certainly has some worthy competition in Dairy Queen's Signature Stackburger — particularly if you're hoping to get the most beef for your buck. DQ's original Stackburger may cut down on some of the additional toppings (like the lettuce, onions, and extra layer of bun), but that only serves to put the focus on the patties, which are actually quite a bit heftier than the ones in the McDonald's Big Mac. Turns out Dairy Queen's burgers are as hearty as its Blizzards.
Dairy Queen's Stackburgers bring the beef
When you order the famous Big Mac, you're getting two of McD's admittedly thin meat patties, which weigh in at 1.6 ounces each before cooking, for a total of 3.2 ounces. On the other hand, Dairy Queen touts its Signature Stackburger as boasting ⅓ a pound of beef. That makes each of its patties around 2.66 ounces and means the total weight of the meat comes in at 5.33 ounces. That definitely tips the scales in its favor when compared to the Big Mac (in the most literal of terms).
As mentioned above, Dairy Queen's standard stacked cheeseburger forgoes the frills, consisting simply of the two patties, two slices of American cheese, pickles, and a spread of ketchup and mustard. If you do desire some more robust fillings. However, you can opt for upgrades like the Cheese Deluxe Stackburger, which contains lettuce and onions à la McDonald's Big Mac, along with tomatoes and a melty slice of white cheddar, in addition to the yellow American cheese. DQ also offers a bacon-topped version of the burger, and one with both bacon and onion rings.
This isn't the first time the Big Mac fell short when compared to another chain's burger. In Tasting Table's own taste test comparing the two, Burger King's Whopper also had it beat.