If You're Craving A Bacon Cheeseburger, Avoid This Fast Food Restaurant

One could argue that a bacon cheeseburger is more American than a cheeseburger. Stacking crunchy strips of bacon over melty American cheese on top of a rich beefy patty is as satisfying to eat as it is to write about. Well, only if it's a good bacon cheeseburger. Unfortunately, not all of them are, so we tasted 8 bacon cheeseburgers from fast food establishments to find those worth eating and those you should avoid.

We based our taste test on the quality of the cheese, patty, and bacon, looking for optimal crispness with the bacon, a tender, juicy burger, and plenty of melty, creamy cheese. Landing in last place in our ranking is Sonic's SuperSonic Bacon Double Cheeseburger. While the ultra-stacked double burger, double cheeseburger with plenty of bacon, lettuce, and tomato looked impressive right out of the wrapper, that just made the letdown that much more grievous. The burger patties were undoubtedly frozen, as is often the case with fast food restaurants. But these patties didn't even have time to thaw on the flat top, as the insides were mushy and tasteless. The stringy, floppy bacon was as far from crispy as bacon gets. The American cheese was about the only element that did its job well. But with the two heavy hitters batting zero in the protein department, melty cheese was too little, too late. Don't let looks deceive you with this Sonic bacon cheeseburger. There are certainly better ones out there!