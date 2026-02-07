You May Want To Avoid Ordering Cheese Curds At Dairy Queen. Here's Why

Dairy Queen's slogan may be "Grill & Chill," but when it comes to the chain's cheese curds, we highly recommend that fans stick to the "Chill" part of the equation. DQ's cheese curds made Tasting Table's lineup of the eight items that foodies should avoid ordering at Dairy Queen. Squeaky cheese curds are a Midwest enterprise, and at DQ, they come breaded and fried, state-fair-style ... that is, at least, in theory. The very first Dairy Queen may sit in Illinois, but, when it first opened, cheese curds weren't on the menu – and, apparently, it was for the best. As we mentioned in our Hall of Shame review, DQ's skippable cheese curds "are more of a hit or miss item," and the variable increases even more broadly depending on which DQ location you visit.

Beyond inconsistent quality, these curds consistently come with a high price tag for what you get. The portions are small, and if you happen to visit on an "off" day, sometimes they're still frozen in the middle. Quoth our taste-tester, "If you like a gamble and potentially losing out on your money for a non-edible, expensive mess, then try the curds." By our count, foodies are better off hitting fellow Midwestern-based fast-food chain Culver's for some proper cheese curd action. Trader Joe's even carries breaded cheddar cheese curds in the freezer aisle. DQ may have the ice cream game on lock, but (famously) you can't win 'em all, and its fried curds are a miss.