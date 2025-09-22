The Two Dairy Queen Blizzard Flavors You Should Absolutely Avoid Ordering

Dairy Queen is a fast food chain that originated as a simple frozen dessert stand. And it's those same desserts that the chain is still known for today. Among Dairy Queen's best-sellers are the ultra-thick, chunky Blizzards, and we've tasted and ranked 14 of them. Not all of the Blizzards are worth ordering, and the two we think you should avoid entirely are the Butterfinger and Heath Blizzards.

Perhaps the Heath Blizzard was doomed from the start, since Heath bars are notoriously hard and crunchy to start. When eaten at room temperature, their crunch all but melts in your mouth after the first bite, releasing a burst of buttery sweet richness. But the Heath bar was added in such tiny chunks that we could hardly taste them. The buttery sweet flavor was completely muted by the vanilla soft serve. We understand the conundrum DQ faces because adding larger chunks of Heath bar to ice-cold soft-serve would turn them into tooth-cracking rocks. But that doesn't mean we would order this Blizzard.

The Butterfinger Blizzard wasn't much better, suffering the same flavorless fate as the Heath bar. The Butterfinger chunks were few and far between, on top of being too finely ground to taste the nutty buttery flakes of the interior, let alone the milk chocolate coating. The whole point of a Blizzard is to be bursting with flavorful and texturally exciting mix-ins. And both the Butterfinger and Heath Blizzards missed the point entirely.