The 6 Grocery Chains With The Worst Meat Departments

Something's been cooking in the world of grocery store meat departments lately, and no, it isn't a juicy ribeye or tender filet. The stores we know and love have been dropping the ball on the price and quality we used to rely on, leading customers to scope out the once-trustworthy meat aisle with a more scrutinizing eye.

Of any grocery store department, the one that should be held to the highest standard is the butcher's domain. Beef, poultry, and pork are some of the biggest offenders when it comes to foodborne illness, so ignoring expiration dates, funky smells, and discoloration is a risk never worth taking. We place a lot of trust in the way a store handles its meat, since we can't see what happens behind the scenes. It's easy to assume every chain supermarket has our health and safety in mind when they prepare products for the sales floor, but we're starting to learn that this isn't always the case.

In this list, we'll rattle off the prime suspects for sketchy meat departments around the U.S. These chains are guilty of leaving old meat out for sale, jacking up prices, or even such dubious, deceitful behavior as changing expiry dates or mislabeling meat grades. So scope out this list to see if your favorite supermarket is a top offender — if it is, it might be time to get friendly with your local butcher.