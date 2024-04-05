5 Trader Joe's Meats To Buy And 4 To Avoid

It's no surprise that Trader Joe's remains one of the most popular grocery stores in the United States. It was recently determined to be the third-most-popular grocery store (trailing only Aldi and 7-Eleven), as calculated by the percentage of all adults who have a positive opinion of the store. When you sort by generation, Trader Joe's, not shockingly, is the preferred grocery store for Millennials. As a relatively new convert to the brand, we have to say its reputation is so far well-earned. We like the helpfulness of the store employees, the variety of products available, and the prices — not to mention that you never have to worry about missing a sale (since they don't have any). That said, while we've been pleased so far, there are still many items we've yet to try.

To that point, we scoped out our local Trader Joe's (in Manhattan) and headed straight for the meat counter to discover the best and worst meats to buy here. Although Trader Joe's does not have the best meat selection of all grocery stores in the U.S. (in fact, it's pretty low on that list), we went into the experience with an open mind. We grabbed an assortment of meats, including staples like boneless, skinless chicken breast and ground beef, a few pre-seasoned items, and a ready-made item. Here are four Trader Joe's meats to buy and four to avoid.