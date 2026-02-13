5 Ways To Reuse The Burrata Water You'd Normally Throw Out
Burrata is a deliciously creamy addition to snacks and meals, but the liquid it is packaged in also deserves attention. As tempting as it might be to dump the cloudy water down the drain once the fresh Italian cheese is plated and enjoyed, you may want to set the stuff aside. This salty, milky brine has serious potential, and cooks and bartenders have found creative ways to put it to good use.
From upgrading salad dressings to adding depth to bowls of savory oatmeal, burrata brine can be the quiet upgrade your homemade recipes call for. Burrata water will even transform your creamy cocktails. It is briny, slightly creamy, and offers just the right amount of salt to inject flavor into familiar recipes with little effort. Whether you're looking to punch up a homemade vinaigrette or add a touch of umami to a plate of pasta, reusing burrata water is a crafty culinary move that can reduce waste in the kitchen.
Burrata water boosts the flavor and texture of soup
While you can plop burrata directly into tomato soup as a luxurious garnish, you can also use the liquid in other soup recipes to perfect texture and enhance the flavor of certain ingredients. Use the liquid as part of the water or stock you normally use when making soup. If a recipe is too thick for your liking, burrata liquid can help smooth out chunkier soups and make recipes easier to blend.
Since burrata water can be a bit salty, you'll want to taste your creations after adding the liquid and hold back on the usual amount of salt you typically add to recipes. The briny liquid can brighten the taste of tomatoes and garden herbs and can complement soups made with olive oil. The subtle creaminess of this liquid won't overpower more delicate flavors and will add body without the thickening impact of full-fat cream. Use the drained liquid to add flavor to our rustic Italian wedding soup recipe or try stirring it into homemade creamy tomato tortellini soup. You can also stir it into vegetable-based soups that sing with an added whisper of dairy.
Burrata liquid gives oatmeal savory flair
Burrata is a creamy cheese you should always be draining to use in your recipes, but don't forget to reserve the liquid to steer oatmeal in a savory direction, the way you might with broth. The quiet tang of the burrata water can boost any oatmeal recipe without needing to reach for additional seasonings. Simply mix the leftover liquid with your choice of milk, dairy-free alternative, or water when making oatmeal, and keep the proportions of wet and dry ingredients standard when mixing the selected ingredients. The resulting base will pair well with any savory toppings of choice, like fried eggs and roasted veggies.
For the ultimate thrifty chef hack, you can reuse burrata containers with leftover liquid to prepare overnight oats. You'll have one less dish to clean, and the resulting recipe can be enjoyed any time of day as a snack or meal. Just hold off on adding salt to the oatmeal before stashing the carton away in the fridge. Should you determine you want a fresh crackle to garnish your dish later on, you can always add a sprinkle or two after sampling the first bite.
Burrata water elevates sauces with subtle creaminess
Burrata complements a variety of pastas, and the unused liquid can enhance sauces just as easily. Whether you have mastered the tips for making the best homemade pomodoro sauce or are trying to add texture to a sauce base sans cream, burrata water is an easy way to add fresh flavor without needing to melt butter or reach for extra ingredients.
Redditors on one 2021 thread have used burrata brine as a base for lighter white sauces, but you can experiment with your favorite pasta sauces, as the liquid is a versatile one. When adding burrata liquid to ingredients simmering on the stovetop, save the step for last, as higher temperatures can cause the delicate ingredient to separate. Any sauce boosted with burrata water can be a flavorful companion for shortcut homemade ravioli and stuffed pasta, as the smooth sauce can complement fillings without overpowering what else is served on your plate.
Burrata water enhances rice dishes
Use burrata water as part of stock or plain water when making a garlicky rice pilaf recipe. You can also use leftover burrata liquid to make risotto. As with any cooked recipe that calls for higher temperatures, be sure to stir the burrata water into the recipe as the final step in the cooking process. Not only will you inject a subtle creaminess to your dishes, but you'll also enhance the expression of the other ingredients with this briny addition.
You can use a similar approach when making elegant orzo dishes to elevate your routine, or low-key quinoa recipes. Farro and couscous can also be cooked using burrata water. Make sure the burrata water has reached room temperature before adding the ingredient to any grains, and adjust the temperature of the stovetop accordingly so that high heat doesn't cause any part of the burrata water to curdle in your dish.
Burrata water can improve savory baked goods
Burrata water can be the secret ingredient that takes savory baked goods to a new level. Flatbreads, Irish soda bread recipes, and savory sun-dried tomato and feta muffins can come to life with your resourceful ingredient. The salty water can be used in batter to make waffles and pancakes or can be used instead of water when making pizza dough. When these baked treats are paired with a fresh ball of burrata, you'll have a savory delight that will be difficult to resist.
Though using burrata water may seem like a small move, you'll feel good about reducing overall waste in your kitchen while improving your homemade recipes. Burrata water is the kind of ingredient that dials up flavors with little effort on your part. With enough practice, you may even be tempted to try to make ice cream with burrata water to serve alongside after-dinner espressos, as one Redditor from the same 2021 thread did.