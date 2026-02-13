5 Ways To Reuse The Burrata Water You'd Normally Throw Out

Burrata is a deliciously creamy addition to snacks and meals, but the liquid it is packaged in also deserves attention. As tempting as it might be to dump the cloudy water down the drain once the fresh Italian cheese is plated and enjoyed, you may want to set the stuff aside. This salty, milky brine has serious potential, and cooks and bartenders have found creative ways to put it to good use.

From upgrading salad dressings to adding depth to bowls of savory oatmeal, burrata brine can be the quiet upgrade your homemade recipes call for. Burrata water will even transform your creamy cocktails. It is briny, slightly creamy, and offers just the right amount of salt to inject flavor into familiar recipes with little effort. Whether you're looking to punch up a homemade vinaigrette or add a touch of umami to a plate of pasta, reusing burrata water is a crafty culinary move that can reduce waste in the kitchen.