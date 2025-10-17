You'll Be Hooked On Oatmeal Once You Mix In This Savory Ingredient
As wintertime nears, the appeal of a comforting bowl of oatmeal grows. Oatmeal is easy and straightforward to make, affordable, and packs in a lot of health benefits. It's a good source of protein and fiber, has antioxidants and a lot of important vitamins like iron, magnesium, and vitamin B1; and it can help with improving blood sugar and lowering cholesterol. There's just one little problem: Oatmeal can potentially get a little bland, and you may get bored of it before you even get to develop the healthy habit of eating it regularly. Luckily, we can flip that script. We looked at 17 ingredients that make oatmeal exciting in a snap. One of our favorites might seem surprising: tomato, because it makes the case that oatmeal can be enjoyed in a new and savory way.
If savory oatmeal raises your eyebrows, remember how neutral oatmeal is. As a grain-based foundation, you can compare it to bread, pasta, or rice, all things you'd serve in a savory context. Tomato is a good gateway to savory oatmeal, too, as it retains some brightness and sweetness. It will also make that oatmeal zing with its acidity, and provide complex depth with its earthiness and umami. Essentially, tomatoes can take oatmeal from dull to dazzling. There are also endless possibilities for adding tomato to your oatmeal. Try fresh slices of any of tomatoes' many varieties, puree, or sauce. Then you can further dress the oatmeal up with tomato-friendly basil, rosemary, grated Parmesan cheese, feta, black pepper, olive oil, and more.
Taking oatmeal in other savory directions
Tomato and oatmeal on their own make for a versatile pairing you can take in so many directions, from Italian-style oatmeal with Italian herbs, cheeses, and vegetables like broccolini — maybe even a swirl of pesto?; to Mediterranean oatmeal with feta, peppers, chopped cucumbers, olives, and za'atar; to Mexican flavors like cilantro, queso fresco, black beans, and, if you're a heat seeker, a dash of hot sauce.
Once tomatoes introduce you to the beauty of savory oatmeal, you'll get excited about the incredible world of possibilities that opens up – you'll want to eat oatmeal every day just to try new variations. One savory add-in that makes oatmeal extra mouthwatering is miso; its umami quality is a dream topped with sesame seeds, chopped chives, and a buttery soft-boiled egg. Most vegetables are a nutritious treat in oatmeal, too — just pick your favorites, saute them, and season them how you like. Think mushrooms, zucchini, cauliflower, carrots, snap peas, and asparagus.
Making oatmeal your favorite breakfast — or lunch with these savory options, and maybe even dinner when you need a healthy meal fast — can be as easy as sprinkling a few fresh herbs like sage, thyme, or basil; or as complex as exploring an entire cuisine as inspiration, like a Korean-style oatmeal with kimchi and gochujang, plus egg, avocado, and scallions. Simply master the base with tips for making the perfect bowl of oatmeal, then let your imagination run.