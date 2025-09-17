The Savory Add-In That Makes Morning Oatmeal Extra Mouthwatering
Oatmeal is quick, easy, nutritious, and very simple to meal prep in advance, making it a go-to breakfast option for many people. However, despite ticking many boxes, it sometimes gets a bad rap for being plain, dull, and bland — which is a shame, because it's truly a blank canvas for experimentation. Oatmeal can be customized with all sorts of mix-ins and toppings and taken in whatever direction you want. The addition of miso is one such way to tweak your everyday oatmeal by giving it a savory, umami spin.
Just adding a little bit of miso can go a long way. Its complex savory and earthy flavors complement the nutty notes of the oats, giving the bowl a unique twist. Meanwhile, its inherent salinity means you can also use miso in place of the pinch of salt you normally add to enhance flavor and make the dish more vibrant.
The only thing to be mindful of is the type of miso you're adding to your oats. For those who don't want too much of an umami punch, it's best to go with white miso. It has a sweeter and more subtle flavor compared to the deeper, saltier red variety.
How to add miso to your oatmeal
Making miso oatmeal is not as complicated as it sounds — simply stir in the white miso paste once the oats are done cooking. You don't need a lot — up to a tablespoon per serving is enough, though you can adjust this ratio to your liking. Layer the oatmeal with a soft-boiled egg or sprinkle on sesame seeds, chives, and scallions. Sauteing some greens and drizzling a spoonful of chili oil is another great way to lean into the savoriness of miso and give the oatmeal a spicy, crunchy kick. And if you want to pack in more Asian flavors, top the oatmeal with some homemade furikake seasoning for an even deeper umami punch.
While miso stretches oatmeal well into the savory direction, it also works wonders with sweet ingredients. After all, miso is an underrated ingredient for elevating chocolate desserts, though it also pairs beautifully with warm spices such as cinnamon and ginger, as well as fruits like apples and bananas. You could even get the best of both worlds by giving your oatmeal a sweet-savory spin using a dollop of creamy, nutty tahini along with sweet fruits and crunchy nuts. There are countless ways to make oatmeal more exciting, so don't be afraid to mix and match until you find the pairings that make your mouth water!