The Savory Add-In That Makes Morning Oatmeal Extra Mouthwatering

Oatmeal is quick, easy, nutritious, and very simple to meal prep in advance, making it a go-to breakfast option for many people. However, despite ticking many boxes, it sometimes gets a bad rap for being plain, dull, and bland — which is a shame, because it's truly a blank canvas for experimentation. Oatmeal can be customized with all sorts of mix-ins and toppings and taken in whatever direction you want. The addition of miso is one such way to tweak your everyday oatmeal by giving it a savory, umami spin.

Just adding a little bit of miso can go a long way. Its complex savory and earthy flavors complement the nutty notes of the oats, giving the bowl a unique twist. Meanwhile, its inherent salinity means you can also use miso in place of the pinch of salt you normally add to enhance flavor and make the dish more vibrant.

The only thing to be mindful of is the type of miso you're adding to your oats. For those who don't want too much of an umami punch, it's best to go with white miso. It has a sweeter and more subtle flavor compared to the deeper, saltier red variety.