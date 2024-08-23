Chocolate is one of the most prized dessert ingredients on earth, and perhaps its popularity in sweets stems from the definitively unsweet flavor of chocolate's progenitor, cacao. The bitter cacao taste pairs perfectly with the sugar in both processed cocoa powder and the countless chocolate desserts we enjoy today. Sugar, of course, is far from the only ingredient that will complement chocolate's unique tasting notes. According to baker and cookbook author Jessie Sheehan, miso is the underrated ingredient your chocolate desserts need.

We interviewed the self-proclaimed queen of easy-peasy bites, who makes a convincing argument for this unlikely pairing. A paste of fermented soybeans, miso is a famous Japanese ingredient that epitomizes the fifth taste of umami. Miso packs a powerful trifecta of funky, salty, and almost tangy, and Sheehan thinks that it's even more suited to chocolate desserts than a sprinkle of sea salt.

Sheehan says, "If you've ever sprinkled a little flaky sea salt on top of a chocolate chip cookie, and enjoyed that salty-sweet situation that occurs when you do so, then miso might be your new best chocolate-baking buddy." Its more popular use in broths and savory salad dressings demonstrates how easily miso melts and infuses liquids. To that effect, Sheehan says, "It is wonderful in ganache, as well as in brownie batter and in chocolate mousse and even in chocolate cake batter."