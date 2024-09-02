Burrata Is The Luxurious Garnish Your Tomato Soup Deserves
Creamy dreamy burrata isn't just for your charcuterie boards (although, we do have a few tips for that arena). If you aren't thinking about tomato soup when you think about burrata, allow us to guide you down this delicious and perhaps unexpected path. It's no secret that tomatoes and burrata make a naturally complementary pairing, as in this pasta with burrata and charred heirloom tomatoes recipe. While it might not be your first thought, tomato soup fits the same flavor profile that benefits from a burrata upgrade.
The interplay of the bright acidity and roasted depth within the tomatoes is counterbalanced by mild, creamy burrata. The semi-soft cow's milk cheese makes for a luscious, silky mouthfeel in every spoonful. Yet, despite its richness, burrata features a fresh, milky taste not dissimilar from mozzarella, which prevents the cheese from becoming weighed down or heavy.
To do it, simply garnish each bowl of tomato soup with fresh burrata to serve. That's it. You can place an entire ball of burrata on top of your pureed soup, breaking apart the gooey center of curds and cream with your spoon upon every bite (swoon). At a Target in Brooklyn, NY, two four-ounce burrata balls by BelGioioso cost $5.89, less than $3 per serving. Or, you could transfer the burrata ball to a food processor and puree it into a light, fluffy, whipped burrata topping that can be dolloped onto each bowl.
Give savory, acidic tomato soup a silky, cheesy upgrade in seconds
This one garnish is an ultra-fancy way to transform a can of store-bought tomato soup into a star-studded first course at any dinner party. Or, you could use fresh burrata to garnish your go-to homemade recipe, like this roasted tomato soup with garlic. Burrata is typically served at room temperature, so remove it from the fridge when you start making your soup to give it a chance to warm up. A burrata garnish would also work well atop a bowl of chilled tomato soup with a drizzle of homemade basil oil (tips for that here).
Other flavorful seasonings or garnishes to pair with it could include fresh basil (whole leaves or shredded into ribbons), rosemary, flaky sea salt, a drizzle of high-quality olive oil or aged balsamic vinegar, chili oil with chili crisp, or a dollop of pesto. You could even transition this dish into entree territory by adding gnocchi to your soup. For even greater bulk and savory depth, make your homemade tomato soup with caramelized shallots and chicken broth. To complete the meal, serve with garlic toast and a glass of your favorite wine; reds and whites will both pair well here. A lighter dry southern French red like Côtes du Roussillon or a chilled lean, crisp, vibrant Sauvignon Blanc would perform especially well alongside the brightness and acidity of your burrata-topped tomato soup.