Burrata Is The Luxurious Garnish Your Tomato Soup Deserves

Creamy dreamy burrata isn't just for your charcuterie boards (although, we do have a few tips for that arena). If you aren't thinking about tomato soup when you think about burrata, allow us to guide you down this delicious and perhaps unexpected path. It's no secret that tomatoes and burrata make a naturally complementary pairing, as in this pasta with burrata and charred heirloom tomatoes recipe. While it might not be your first thought, tomato soup fits the same flavor profile that benefits from a burrata upgrade.

The interplay of the bright acidity and roasted depth within the tomatoes is counterbalanced by mild, creamy burrata. The semi-soft cow's milk cheese makes for a luscious, silky mouthfeel in every spoonful. Yet, despite its richness, burrata features a fresh, milky taste not dissimilar from mozzarella, which prevents the cheese from becoming weighed down or heavy.

To do it, simply garnish each bowl of tomato soup with fresh burrata to serve. That's it. You can place an entire ball of burrata on top of your pureed soup, breaking apart the gooey center of curds and cream with your spoon upon every bite (swoon). At a Target in Brooklyn, NY, two four-ounce burrata balls by BelGioioso cost $5.89, less than $3 per serving. Or, you could transfer the burrata ball to a food processor and puree it into a light, fluffy, whipped burrata topping that can be dolloped onto each bowl.