The Creamy Cheese You Should Always Be Draining

Cheese shops boast a medley of delights, each more unique than the next due to how they're made. Some firmer varieties like zesty Manchego will be sold in neatly wrapped wedges, whereas softer cheeses like buttery mascarpone will be kept in sturdy containers. Others will instead be stored in liquid — destined to eventually be drained — such is the case with fresh options like the lusciously decadent burrata.

At its core, burrata consists of cream and curds carefully wrapped into a soft and stretchy mozzarella pouch. Like other types of mozzarella, burrata is often kept in a watery and whey-based liquid, which can either be salted or unsalted. The reason for storing the burrata in this liquid is to keep the cheese fresh by preserving moisture. Additionally, the burrata water (as some dub it) also allows the cheese to maintain its shape so that its creamy interior doesn't escape from its well-hydrated exterior. Yet, while the watery solution is essential for storage, the same isn't true when serving burrata.

Since burrata holds an abundance of moisture, the cheese must be removed from its packing liquid prior to dining. This will prevent textures from being compromised when sliced or worked into dishes so that everything from crostini to bowls of charred tomato pasta won't become soggy. Likewise, pulling the cheese from the liquid also ensures that flavors that won't be watered down. In fact, even aesthetics can be improved, further maximizing your enjoyment of burrata.

