The Creamy Cheese You Should Always Be Draining
Cheese shops boast a medley of delights, each more unique than the next due to how they're made. Some firmer varieties like zesty Manchego will be sold in neatly wrapped wedges, whereas softer cheeses like buttery mascarpone will be kept in sturdy containers. Others will instead be stored in liquid — destined to eventually be drained — such is the case with fresh options like the lusciously decadent burrata.
At its core, burrata consists of cream and curds carefully wrapped into a soft and stretchy mozzarella pouch. Like other types of mozzarella, burrata is often kept in a watery and whey-based liquid, which can either be salted or unsalted. The reason for storing the burrata in this liquid is to keep the cheese fresh by preserving moisture. Additionally, the burrata water (as some dub it) also allows the cheese to maintain its shape so that its creamy interior doesn't escape from its well-hydrated exterior. Yet, while the watery solution is essential for storage, the same isn't true when serving burrata.
Since burrata holds an abundance of moisture, the cheese must be removed from its packing liquid prior to dining. This will prevent textures from being compromised when sliced or worked into dishes so that everything from crostini to bowls of charred tomato pasta won't become soggy. Likewise, pulling the cheese from the liquid also ensures that flavors that won't be watered down. In fact, even aesthetics can be improved, further maximizing your enjoyment of burrata.
What to do with leftover burrata water
After removing burrata from its packaging, refrain from pouring the excess liquid down the drain. Although the cheese is best consumed fresh, on the off chance that you don't finish all of it, you might need to place the burrata back into the liquid to help maintain its quality. Even if you do finish the cheese, however, there's still no need to waste the water as any leftover liquid can be used as an ingredient that will add layers of complexity to endless recipes.
At a loss for how burrata water can be repurposed? Thanks to its milky and buttery profile, the liquid can easily transform a creamy cocktail. Along with giving tipples like a White Russian a richer texture, the liquid also contributes a savory tang that renders flavors unforgettable. But, that's just the start. Given its funky edge, burrata water is also fabulous when incorporated into doughs and batters, much like dressings and brines. Alternatively, the milky liquid can even provide incredible depth when used to prepare soups or cook a pot of earthy grains.
At the end of the day, removing burrata from its liquid doesn't just benefit the recipes destined to be graced with the decadent dairy product. The liquid (formerly used to preserve the cheese) can shine in a host of culinary applications, which means that nothing needs to go to waste — what can we say? Draining burrata makes sense on every level.