7 Custom Kitchen Features That Are Worth The Money When Remodeling

Unless you're opting for a purely second-hand mismatched design, renovating a kitchen can be a costly affair. From figuring out the layout plan to choosing cabinets, counters, hardware, and additional features, it adds up quickly. Of course, certain features are more valuable than others when it comes to how you use your kitchen on a daily basis. And if it's the busiest room in your home, you'll want to pay attention to the components that could benefit from a touch of luxury.

A luxurious kitchen isn't just about marble countertops and high-end appliances that cost as much as a downpayment. Customizing the various elements in your kitchen can offer value in numerous ways, whether you're splurging on hardware or splashing out on well-crafted wooden cabinets. When that much money is at stake, it's important to consider what custom kitchen features are worth the cost, and which are just an unnecessary extra expense.

To distinguish between the two, we spoke to Nicole Phillips, Color Consultant at Coordinated Kitchen & Bath in Vancouver, Canada. She offered plenty of guidance when considering custom features for your kitchen, so you can spend where it matters most.