7 Custom Kitchen Features That Are Worth The Money When Remodeling
Unless you're opting for a purely second-hand mismatched design, renovating a kitchen can be a costly affair. From figuring out the layout plan to choosing cabinets, counters, hardware, and additional features, it adds up quickly. Of course, certain features are more valuable than others when it comes to how you use your kitchen on a daily basis. And if it's the busiest room in your home, you'll want to pay attention to the components that could benefit from a touch of luxury.
A luxurious kitchen isn't just about marble countertops and high-end appliances that cost as much as a downpayment. Customizing the various elements in your kitchen can offer value in numerous ways, whether you're splurging on hardware or splashing out on well-crafted wooden cabinets. When that much money is at stake, it's important to consider what custom kitchen features are worth the cost, and which are just an unnecessary extra expense.
To distinguish between the two, we spoke to Nicole Phillips, Color Consultant at Coordinated Kitchen & Bath in Vancouver, Canada. She offered plenty of guidance when considering custom features for your kitchen, so you can spend where it matters most.
1. Use installed features to eliminate dead space
When designing custom cabinets for your kitchen, chances are you'll end up with some dead space. Corners are tricky in the world of cabinetry because they are harder to reach due to the depth of the counters. This makes it tough to use the space efficiently, because it's typically deep and consequently tends to be dark. Not to mention, corner cabinet doors are usually narrower than the actual space that hides behind them, making it difficult to use the space for larger, less commonly used items.
You could just live with the dead space, but if you're paying for a custom kitchen, you're better off paying more for something that will be infinitely more practical. "We like to make use of every inch in your kitchen with custom-made to-order cabinets that can make corners functional," Nicole Phillips notes. "This includes the use of a super susan or magic corner, the new updated version of a lazy susan, which allows for better access to underused corner cabinets." A super susan consists of a rotating shelf system on a fixed base that makes it simple to store and access items like pots and pans. Meanwhile, a magic corner is a pull-out shelving unit, allowing items to be slid out for easy viewing.
Finally, Phillips also notes that sometimes eliminating dead space means adding a pantry space. It's an extra cost, but one that's well worth it to keep your kitchen functional and able to fit your needs.
2. Opt for drawers over doors
The exact cost will vary significantly depending on size, material, hardware, and so on, but cabinets with drawers are a more expensive option compared to those with doors and simple shelving. If you're looking to spend money where it counts, Nicole Phillips recommends choosing the pricier alternative. "Using drawers instead of doors helps to keep things organized, avoiding dead spaces in the back of standard cabinets, especially if the drawers are custom-sized to fit the space or the items you own," she explains.
Anyone who's rummaged to find something in the back of a shelf will agree that being able to slide out a drawer and see exactly what you need is a much better option. You'll still have upper cabinets with doors, but simplify your life by using drawers on the bottom. It'll be easier to organize and find your items, and you won't have to crouch and poke your head far back to reach something. While you're at it, choose soft-close drawers and upper doors to eliminate constant slamming, which can wear the cabinets over time.
3. Splurge on quality hardware
High-quality hardware is one easy upgrade that has immediate visual results. Between handles, pulls, knobs, faucets, and more, there are plenty of choices to make. You might be tempted to skip pulls and knobs for your cabinets, but Nicole Phillips recommends otherwise. "It can look very modern, sleek and minimalist, but [the] reality is you will be touching the doors and needing to clean them constantly, which can lead to long-term wear and tear from greasy fingers," she says.
Instead, look for high-quality kitchen hardware made from sturdy materials like solid brass, copper, stainless steel, steel, and zinc alloy. Additionally, you'll want to consider the type of finish. Materials like brass and copper can be left unlacquered if you prefer a natural look that changes over time.
Aside from cabinet knobs and pulls, Phillips advises, "Opt for quality stainless steel or brass kitchen faucets over plastic for durability." When it comes to parts that are constantly being used, paying more the first time will save you a lot of hassle down the road. Finally, for a truly unique look, consider splurging to swap out your appliance handles for custom pulls.
4. Choose sturdy cabinet materials
Whether you think the initial savings are more important or don't quite understand the difference between various cabinet materials, one thing is for sure: If you're going to spend more money somewhere, make sure to get high-quality cabinet materials. This may require custom cabinetry design, or at the very least, a custom selection of materials.
Nicole Phillips agrees that this is an important consideration. "Splurge on solid wood cabinets with plywood interior boxes or higher-end laminates for durability and longevity, compared to MDF or particleboard cabinets that can break down if they come in contact with water," she suggests. Water is a common element in any working kitchen, so the more ways you can protect your cabinets from potential damage, the better. Not to mention, cabinets get a lot of wear and tear over time, so hardier materials are a better bet.
While solid wood is the top choice for quality, Phillips notes that you can compromise if you're looking for something durable yet not as pricey. "For example, solid walnut cabinets with a special applied finish will be much more costly than a faux wood laminate door that can give you the look of real wood on a much friendlier budget," she says. Pick and choose where you can push your budget; just skip MDF and particleboard if you want your cabinets to stay in good shape for years to come.
5. Select quality countertops
Besides cabinets, countertops are another element of your kitchen that can vary widely in price, depending on your choice. If you're all about aesthetics and unique spaces, then novel countertops can also make your kitchen stand out from the pack. Of course, they can quickly increase your renovation bill. If you're looking to splurge, make sure to properly consider several important factors to pick the perfect countertop material for your kitchen. For example, if upkeep is not your thing, then you'll want to steer clear of butcher block, concrete, or marble.
There's also a middle ground to be found if you're looking for something special but don't want to blow your entire budget on counters. "Manufactured quartz countertops are more affordable than an exotic natural stone slab, which can vary in cost drastically if the stone is a unique colour," Nicole Phillips explains. That said, if you want the counters to be the number one point of visual interest in your kitchen, a dazzling natural stone slab might be the answer.
Either way, you'll want your counters to look good without too much effort. "We prefer to avoid dark countertops," Phillips says, explaining that "while they can be beautiful, they show watermarks and fingerprints, which makes them lack daily function." There's no use spending a bunch on a rare piece of stone if all you see are sticky fingerprints.
6. Customize your cabinet interiors
Once you've made up your mind about durable, high-quality cabinet materials and the optimal layout and features to eliminate dead space, you'll want to make sure you use the storage space as efficiently as possible. "Another excellent splurge is outfitting your cabinets with custom baskets, organizers, and trays," Nicole Phillips suggests. While you could buy a mismatched assortment online, do yourself a favor and get something designed for your space.
"These are all available through our cabinet manufacturer and made to fit in any custom kitchen design," she continues. "From custom cutlery trays to knife blocks, recycle bins, compost bins, and pantry pull-outs, the options are endless and worth it to make the drawers and cabinets fit your personal needs." You'll never be rummaging around trying to find something at the back of your drawer or cabinet once you've properly organized all your items. Spend extra and save valuable time!
7. Opt for specialty features that fit your lifestyle
A dream kitchen can look quite different depending on who's designing it. The ultimate foodie might have rows of spice racks, condiments on pull-out trays, and storage for all their high-end equipment. Meanwhile, someone who loves casually hosting might splash out on a custom banquette for their island and a built-in wine cellar. It's important to know your needs and priorities, or you could pay a lot for something that would only be worth it if you led a very different lifestyle.
Nicole Phillips highlights the importance of fine-tuning the features that are worth splurging on or not, which involves numerous consultations with clients. "We start with an initial design presentation, and then a conversation about lifestyle, daily use, and habits guides the process," she explains. "A well-designed kitchen is not about what's trending, but rather about figuring out the way you live and making it function best for you and your daily needs."
Don't just think about the here and now either; if you're renovating your kitchen with custom design features, ideally you'll want them to last beyond a decade. "We prefer to opt for a timeless and functional design that will last many years," Phillips emphasizes.