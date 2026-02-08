6 Things Coffee Drinkers Misunderstand About Espresso

Americans love coffee. We've been consuming our favorite caffeinated bean juice since this country was founded — we can thank the British and their tax on tea for forging our love affair with the drink, starting as far back as 1773. But back then, coffee was a luxury. These days, it's a staple in almost every American morning routine, with café stops built into countless commutes and brewers in nearly every kitchen.

But modern coffee looks a lot different than the coffee of 1773, and even the coffee of most of the 20th century. Espresso has dominated the coffee scene in recent years, shifting from a bougie, exotic treat into a quick latte or cortado we snag from a chain on the go. Since espresso has only been as ubiquitous as it is now for a couple of decades, there are quite a few misconceptions about it — and not just the fact that it's really pronounced "uh-spreh-so" and not "ex-press-oh."

I've been a barista and coffee fanatic for over 10 years, and during that time I've learned the ins and outs of espresso — from its humble beginnings as a cherry on a plant to the refined brewing process that transforms it into the rich, potent drink we can't get enough of. Along the way, I've seen just how much misinformation surrounds this tiny but mighty beverage. For this list, I've rounded up some of the most common misconceptions about espresso, clearing up the confusion so you can better appreciate it for what it really is.