Sorry, But Your Nespresso Machine Isn't Making An Authentic Espresso
"Neh-spresso" — the name almost sounds exactly like what it is. The instant espresso machines that revolutionized coffee pods have become a household name by providing the everyday coffee consumer with an approachable cafe experience inside their own homes. Only, it's not quite what you'd get if you ordered it from a barista, or anyone with an actual espresso machine, for that matter. It's just one of the things every coffee enthusiast should know about Nespresso: It's not actually espresso.
Not to burst your bubble or anything, but if you're looking to enjoy an authentic espresso, your Nespresso machine just isn't going to do it for you. You can hit all of the buttons and try your best, but in the end, all you're going to have for yourself is a tiny cup of coffee — and no, before you ask, that's not what an espresso shot is. If you've ever paid attention to what's going on behind the counter of your local coffee shop, you'd know that the two are made in very different ways, using very different machines.
Even with all of the various coffee capsules and personalizable brew tricks, a Nespresso machine just doesn't perform the way a true espresso machine does. Many different variables go into authentic espresso too, including grind size, extraction time, the beans used and at what ratio, tamping, temperature, and more. You'll simply never achieve that with a Nespresso, never mind the robust flavor of an authentic espresso shot.
Things aren't always what they seem
With news like this, it'd be understandable to experience a bit of denial. You might be asking yourself something along the lines of, "If my Nespresso isn't actually espresso, then why does it look like it?" What many people look for in an authentic, high-quality pull of espresso is the crema — that creamy, golden froth that sits on the top of the shot. When made using an espresso machine, the crema is an indicator of the rich oils in the coffee, carrying the beans' fullest flavors and aromas. It's actually only made by the hot pressure of an espresso machine, but Nespresso found a way to recreate it. Only, just like the espresso it makes, it's not actually crema. It's all an illusion.
The way a Nespresso works is by spinning and infusing the coffee grounds in water, not extracting them. The spinning motion is what recreates the foamy texture on the top, not any kind of pressure. Therefore, the crema on top of your Nespresso isn't indicative of any kind of quality or technique. The same can be said about the espresso it makes, too — which should really just be called coffee shots. As mentioned before, the Nespresso works by infusing the coffee, not extracting it like an espresso machine would. No matter what capsule you use or which buttons you press, you'll simply never be able to make a true espresso using your Nespresso machine. Sorry.