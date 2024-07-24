Sorry, But Your Nespresso Machine Isn't Making An Authentic Espresso

"Neh-spresso" — the name almost sounds exactly like what it is. The instant espresso machines that revolutionized coffee pods have become a household name by providing the everyday coffee consumer with an approachable cafe experience inside their own homes. Only, it's not quite what you'd get if you ordered it from a barista, or anyone with an actual espresso machine, for that matter. It's just one of the things every coffee enthusiast should know about Nespresso: It's not actually espresso.

Not to burst your bubble or anything, but if you're looking to enjoy an authentic espresso, your Nespresso machine just isn't going to do it for you. You can hit all of the buttons and try your best, but in the end, all you're going to have for yourself is a tiny cup of coffee — and no, before you ask, that's not what an espresso shot is. If you've ever paid attention to what's going on behind the counter of your local coffee shop, you'd know that the two are made in very different ways, using very different machines.

Even with all of the various coffee capsules and personalizable brew tricks, a Nespresso machine just doesn't perform the way a true espresso machine does. Many different variables go into authentic espresso too, including grind size, extraction time, the beans used and at what ratio, tamping, temperature, and more. You'll simply never achieve that with a Nespresso, never mind the robust flavor of an authentic espresso shot.