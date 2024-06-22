How Your Nespresso Vertuo Machine Creates A Perfect Crema Every Time

Many Nespresso devotees, myself included, barely remember the days of laborious espresso preparations every single morning, measuring and grinding freshly roasted coffee beans, tending the highly pressurized extractions, and pulling those hopefully perfect shots of espresso into waiting cups. Then there's the cleanup. All that miraculously disappears with the Nespresso system, and yes, I've purchased three different Vertuo machines and have monthly auto-delivery of those perky little pods.

That begs the question: Why such devotion from millions like me, and which Nespresso features truly make the magic happen? The answer to that, as with any fan-fave devotion to a product, is multi-layered — but a good place to start is that lusciously creamy crema resting atop Nespresso drinks. It doesn't appear by happenstance, especially with the Vertuo line of machines and corresponding coffees. The crema instead comes from a carefully concocted tango between technology and nature. Specifically, the science-based Nespresso technology creating that crema is called Centrifusion, while the Mother Nature component comes from hot water and high-quality coffee beans, freshly roasted, finely ground, and mixed with air to release the bean's soluble oils.

Standard espresso machines create air bubbles through pressurization, but the Nespresso Vertuo machine tweaks that concept with Centrifusion. The technology is specific to the Vertuo machines, which differ from the Original line of Nespresso machines. It's a hands-off experience for the user, but what happens inside that machine is far from simple, involving barcodes, wildly spinning rotations, and super-hot water infusions.