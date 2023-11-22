What Is A Dead Espresso Shot And How Do You Avoid It?

The concept of a "dead" espresso shot often sparks debate among coffee enthusiasts. To uncover what a dead espresso shot is and how you can avoid it, Tasting Table spoke exclusively to coffee expert and ex-barista Matthew Woodburn-Simmonds, the founder of Home Coffee Expert. Woodburn-Simmonds shared his expert insights on this topic, describing a "dead" espresso shot as one that has been left sitting too long after being pulled, leading to the oxidation of oils and a resultant rancid taste. He states, "[Starbucks tells its] employees that an espresso shot is 'dead' 10 seconds after pulling, but this time frame is definitely made up to increase speed and sense of 'urgency' for the staff making drinks." This approach may appear to be more about efficiency and profit rather than ensuring the best taste for the consumer.

According to Woodburn-Simmonds, while some may believe that espresso shots die quickly, in high-quality espresso, it could take anywhere from three to 30 minutes, or "it may never occur at all." Factors such as the quality, age, and roast of your coffee beans play a crucial role in this process.

Interestingly, Woodburn-Simmonds says some espressos might even improve after sitting for a few minutes. "Some espresso will taste better after a couple of minutes sat cooling as the oxidization will release more complex flavor compounds, similar to letting a wine 'breathe,'" he enthuses.