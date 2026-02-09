Texas Roadhouse's Store-Bought Rolls Are Made 5X Better With An Appliance You Already Own

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Texas Roadhouse has phenomenal steaks and sides, but those fluffy, sweet, yeasty dinner rolls that preface your meal are our favorite Texas Roadhouse menu item. The reason Texas Roadhouse's dinner rolls taste so good is that they're made from scratch daily. But, before you try to make a copycat recipe at home, Walmart has debuted its own line of Frozen Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls. So, you can bring the famed side to your kitchen.

While there are many different ways to reheat Texas Roadhouse's iconic rolls, the store-bought box of mini rolls instructs you to heat them in a conventional oven at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. However, you can make these rolls infinitely better by baking them in an air fryer instead. While frozen dinner rolls might sound like an unlikely candidate for an air fryer, the appliance is essentially an ultra-powerful convection oven. You can even bake homemade dinner rolls in an air fryer.

Rest assured, the air fryer will puff up the crumb and create a nice brown exterior on Texas Roadhouse's mini rolls, all while cutting baking times by 90%. Simply set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing it to preheat. Then, add a few frozen rolls and let them bake for 3 minutes. Just make sure you're not overcrowding them. Since the air fryer has a powerful convection method, you'll want to keep an eye on the rolls so that they don't dry out or get too crispy on top.