Texas Roadhouse's Store-Bought Rolls Are Made 5X Better With An Appliance You Already Own
Texas Roadhouse has phenomenal steaks and sides, but those fluffy, sweet, yeasty dinner rolls that preface your meal are our favorite Texas Roadhouse menu item. The reason Texas Roadhouse's dinner rolls taste so good is that they're made from scratch daily. But, before you try to make a copycat recipe at home, Walmart has debuted its own line of Frozen Texas Roadhouse Mini Rolls. So, you can bring the famed side to your kitchen.
While there are many different ways to reheat Texas Roadhouse's iconic rolls, the store-bought box of mini rolls instructs you to heat them in a conventional oven at 350 degrees for about 30 minutes. However, you can make these rolls infinitely better by baking them in an air fryer instead. While frozen dinner rolls might sound like an unlikely candidate for an air fryer, the appliance is essentially an ultra-powerful convection oven. You can even bake homemade dinner rolls in an air fryer.
Rest assured, the air fryer will puff up the crumb and create a nice brown exterior on Texas Roadhouse's mini rolls, all while cutting baking times by 90%. Simply set the air fryer to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, allowing it to preheat. Then, add a few frozen rolls and let them bake for 3 minutes. Just make sure you're not overcrowding them. Since the air fryer has a powerful convection method, you'll want to keep an eye on the rolls so that they don't dry out or get too crispy on top.
How to enjoy Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls out of the air frier
Air frying Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls saves time while also rendering the best results. You can serve them alongside a homemade version of the chain's trademark cinnamon butter, but these frozen rolls also come with a packet of honey butter glaze that you can apply while they're still hot. These glistening sweet and savory rolls are a delicious addition to any meal, from Thanksgiving dinners to a lazy weeknight snack.
But these rolls have the potential to be so much more than a side dish. One TikTok hack suggests turning Texas Roadhouse rolls into fried chicken sliders, which may inspire you to make your own at home using sliced-up store-bought frozen chicken fingers. Further enhance them with a slather of honey mustard or a spicy chipotle mayo with crunchy pickles.
These mini rolls aren't just a dinner dish, however. We have found numerous ways to incorporate Texas Roadhouse dinner rolls into your next breakfast. For example, smother them in a savory sausage gravy and enjoy! As easily as you can make these rolls into sliders, you can also make them the vessels for your next breakfast sandwich by stuffing them with scrambled eggs, bacon, or sausage patties. Or cut them in half and soak them in an egg and milk mixture to make your next batch of French toast.