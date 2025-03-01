7 Ways To Turn Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into Your Next Breakfast
Texas Roadhouse rolls are buttery, fluffy morsels that are close to irresistible when set out in a basket with honey butter. Yet, lunch and dinner spreads aren't the only places that these tasty pillows can make themselves at home. Whether you have attempted to replicate the chain's dinner roll recipe or find yourself with an unopened package of Texas Roadhouse frozen mini rolls, we have discovered that these sweet pieces can also give us something to look forward to in the morning.
Topped with honey whipped cream, drizzled with maple syrup, or used to create breakfast sandwiches that can be eaten on the go, weekday mornings are about to get a whole lot sweeter thanks to some of these easy breakfast ideas. Some of our favorite breakfast recipes, like avocado and eggs or biscuits and gravy, can be easily upgraded with the addition of Texas Roadhouse's famous rolls. With the bread buns at the ready, it doesn't take any professional culinary training to begin making more enjoyable morning meals.
Sweeten up your biscuits and gravy
A fresh serving of biscuits and gravy is a dependable start to the day, but when made with the rolls from Texas Roadhouse, this reliable recipe takes an even sweeter turn. Plus, half of the work is already done for you. Using pre-made rolls will reduce the amount of time you spend in the kitchen so that you can get out the door without the extra hassle. Meal prep the night before and make a batch of herbed sausage gravy to store, that way you simply need to heat up the biscuits and gravy before plating and get to noshing.
To accommodate picky eaters, biscuits can be served independently of gravy (Texas Roadhouse's rolls are great on their own), allowing you to whip up options that can cater to dietary preferences. Set out a simple sausage gravy recipe for the carnivores and a tempeh sausage gravy variant for diners looking to cut back on animal products. A meal this satisfying doesn't need to be relegated to the breakfast table, either. We are advocates for serving biscuits and gravy for dinner as well.
Avocado toast gets an upgrade
Give your standard avocado toast recipe an upgrade by simply swapping bread for Texas Roadhouse rolls. Slicing a roll in two before piling slivers of avocado and spoonfuls of perfectly made scrambled eggs is a convenient breakfast idea that can be packed and eaten on the go or enjoyed slowly with a freshly brewed cup of coffee. The delicate sweetness of Texas Roadhouse rolls are the ideal companion to savory eggs flavored with herbs and spices, while buttery pieces of avocado round out a breakfast that needs little in the way of improvement.
Dress up this beauty as you please with cracked black pepper, drizzles of hot sauce, dustings of homemade Sriracha powder, or a quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt. A breakfast this easy to assemble will earn it a slot in your morning meal rotation, and can even make for a finger-licking lunch to look forward to. Just be sure to pack extra napkins if you're taking this sandwich into the office.
Turn these rolls into a breakfast sandwich
Another quick and easy sandwich idea is layering bacon and eggs in between a sliced Texas Roadhouse bun. If you are looking to put together an easy meal for a group with varying dietary needs, this is a perfect option. Set out plates of cooked bacon and dishes of fluffy scrambled eggs and let breakfast eaters assemble their own sandwiches. Homemade hot honey is an excellent finisher to these delicious morsels, and you can present sides of sautéed mushrooms and other meat-free substitutions for those looking to beef up their compilations while avoiding meat products.
While you can make these breakfast sandwiches in advance, there is something particularly gratifying about sinking your teeth into Texas Roadhouse rolls while they are still warm. Get generous with butter as you reheat these golden delights to keep the bread from drying out as it cooks. If you're serving many mouths for an at-home brunch party, use a slow cooker to keep the leftover biscuits warm until the rest of the dishes are ready to distribute.
Embrace morning sweetness with the brûlée treatment
Texas Roadhouse rolls are already known for their subtle sweetness. So, why not coax out an even sweeter side with a crème brûlée-inspired twist? If you've tried the torched sugar topping with cottage cheese cinnamon toast, you know where we are heading with this. The nooks and crannies of Texas Roadhouse rolls will soak up egg mixtures and offer a dependable foundation for toppings of cottage cheese and fried-up sugar crystals. Plus, who doesn't want another excuse to whip out the kitchen torch?
Coat the surfaces of each piece in cane sugar and torch until the top appears browned and crackly. You can mimic the custard used in a traditional crème brûlée recipe using mascarpone or cream cheese. If you don't have a kitchen torch, you can also broil these sugary treats into a caramelized state. Alternatively, simply present warm biscuits alongside ramekins filled with classic crème brûlée to give breakfast an elegant, refined touch. This morning might very well seem bright.
Use the rolls to crown other breakfast classics
Dinner rolls need not be preserved in their original form, so feel free to break up the bread you picked up from Texas Roadhouse to butter, toast, and sprinkle on top of bowls of yogurt or oatmeal. You can season and flavor the broken biscuit pieces as you prefer, leaning into a more savory tasting profile with flaky sea salt and garden herbs, or pedal down a sweeter path with sprinkles of sugar, cinnamon, or a homemade pumpkin pie spice blend. The warm, crumbly pieces are then yours to crown stacks of buttermilk pancakes, waffles, or plates of French toast.
Alternatively, stir the toasted biscuit pieces together with roasted nuts, pumpkin seeds, dried fruit, toffee, or chocolate chips, or create a snack dish with broken crackers, pretzel sticks, crumbled bacon, jerky, and Parmesan crisps. Taste your culinary creations as you go and adjust accordingly by adding extra sprinkles of ginger powder, cocoa powder, or furikake to build the mix fit to address your morning cravings.
Top your rolls for a simpler breakfast
Sometimes less is more. For mornings that call for delicious ease, a simple swipe of your favorite spread and carefully cut fruit can be all you need to seize the day. Whether you are a lover of almond butter or tahini or have a batch of homemade jams sitting in the fridge, pile spoonfuls on top of golden, glistening rolls for a delectable bite. Brush them with an egg wash or ghee before finishing each piece with a handful of raspberries or banana slices.
Add a bit of decadence with Nutella or creamy goat cheese and crown your creations with maple syrup, molasses, or honey. Ricotta, cream cheese, burrata, and mascarpone can also be quickly smoothed across the surface of a toasted bun and garnished with slivers of strawberries and bananas. Even a quality Irish butter with a quick sprinkle of flaky sea salt can be just the ticket you need to enjoy with your morning coffee order.
In addition to breakfast, Texas Roadhouse biscuits also offer a quick, pick-me-up snack that can bring a boost of energy to a slow afternoon. Lovers of PB&J sammies may find themselves replacing usual slices of toast with these tasty biscuits to wrap and carry to work.
Merge with and modify French toast
If you cannot decide between making French toast or a plate of warm, buttery biscuits, opt for the best of both worlds instead. Butter up Texas Roadhouse biscuits and soak one of the surfaces in the same vanilla custard you would otherwise use in the dish for an easy swap for savory French toast. If this culinary endeavor sounds like too much work, settle for drizzling maple syrup on top of the fluffy pieces and garnish with powdered sugar and cinnamon for the sweetest morning start. It's a sweet shortcut that delivers similar flavors without having to light up the stove and stand over a hot pan.
As with any French toast recipe, meals can be made to suit either sweet or savory preferences. These morning biscuits can be modified in the same way. Add a splash of Irish whiskey to the custard mix or use toasted nuts to finish off a sweet-leaning meal. Alternatively, top off savory servings with crumbles of maple-cinnamon candied bacon. A dish this good deserves repeat appearances in your kitchen.