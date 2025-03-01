7 Ways To Turn Texas Roadhouse Rolls Into Your Next Breakfast

Texas Roadhouse rolls are buttery, fluffy morsels that are close to irresistible when set out in a basket with honey butter. Yet, lunch and dinner spreads aren't the only places that these tasty pillows can make themselves at home. Whether you have attempted to replicate the chain's dinner roll recipe or find yourself with an unopened package of Texas Roadhouse frozen mini rolls, we have discovered that these sweet pieces can also give us something to look forward to in the morning.

Topped with honey whipped cream, drizzled with maple syrup, or used to create breakfast sandwiches that can be eaten on the go, weekday mornings are about to get a whole lot sweeter thanks to some of these easy breakfast ideas. Some of our favorite breakfast recipes, like avocado and eggs or biscuits and gravy, can be easily upgraded with the addition of Texas Roadhouse's famous rolls. With the bread buns at the ready, it doesn't take any professional culinary training to begin making more enjoyable morning meals.