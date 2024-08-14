How To Cut The Sweetness Of Homemade Hot Honey

Naturally perfect honey sweetness tempered with flavorful spice and heat — is there a better condiment than hot honey? It instantly elevates whatever you use it with, and there are indeed so many things you can add hot honey to, from pizza and ice cream to popcorn and hot toddies. The only thing you might wish to adjust the dial on when it comes to homemade hot honey is that aforementioned sweetness. For some, honey can border on cloying, which is not what you want for this dream topping.

Luckily, this is super easy to control. While hot honey pops up in more stores every day, you still might not find it when you want it most, and even when you do find it, it can be pretty pricey. Making hot honey at home is an affordable snap, and it also means that you have the final say on how sweet the end result is. The secret to adjusting its sweetness lies in vinegar.

Technically, the only two absolutely mandatory ingredients for hot honey are the honey and the heat, whether you decide to supply that with red pepper flakes, chilis, or jalapeños. It's just a matter of letting these two elements simmer on the stove to fully incorporate. But if you leave it at that, you could end up with a hot honey that's too sweet for your liking. Give it a few minutes to simmer, then add a splash of vinegar to cut the sweetness with acidity, funk, and tang.