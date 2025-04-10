The Best Way To Reheat Those Iconic Texas Roadhouse Rolls, According To TikTok
Let's face it: When you think of Texas Roadhouse, you probably think of its rolls. These rolls are paired with the chain's addicting honey cinnamon butter, which is served for free right as you're seated (although you can definitely ask for more and order extra in-person and online).
Although it's common to fill up on these rolls in the restaurant, so much so that you'll find it hard to enjoy one of Texas Roadhouse's hand-cut steaks (which we recently ranked) or fall-off-the-bone ribs, most people can't get enough of this steakhouse's dinner rolls. That's why most people will want to take more home, buy in bulk by half a dozen or a dozen, serve them for holidays, and even make them themselves.
If you have a lot of rolls from your latest Texas Roadhouse venture and are looking for a way to reheat them, we've got you covered. TikTok has taught us how to reheat these delectable rolls, which include using a plain old microwave, oven, air fryer, and, yes, even a waffle maker.
We also have some tips on how to perfect the rolls and make the honey cinnamon butter at home, but as far as reheating these leftover rolls goes, you can be assured that it's simple to do, and you can even revamp them into a slightly different, although still delicious, treat.
The roll reheating possibilities are endless
One of the best ways to reheat the rolls is also the easiest and most accessible: using the microwave. To further freshen these rolls in case they start to become stale, you can reheat a roll wrapped in a wet paper towel to provide extra moisture. Anywhere from 15-25 seconds is a perfect amount of time to get these rolls nice and hot like they once were.
@_footybucker
THIS is why you order extra rolls to go!! #texasroadhouserolls #texasroadhouse #leftovers #food #foodporn #yourloss #personalchef #throwdowninthekitchen
The oven and an air fryer are also solid choices for reheating the rolls. You don't want to reheat them at a super-high temperature, so it's not recommended to go over 350 degrees Fahrenheit for around 5-10 minutes in the oven (anywhere from 300-350 degrees is suggested; the lower end is your safest bet). For the air fryer, you can heat them for a little over 3 minutes at 350 degrees, but make sure to check on them often since the air fryer can overcook them and dry them out fast.
Lastly, one of the most creative and delicious ways to reheat your rolls that has been featured on TikTok is to use a waffle iron, press the roll down, and heat for a short amount of time. Then spread the honey cinnamon butter on the roll like you would a standard waffle. You can also drizzle some maple syrup on top for the ultimate extra sweet treat — mini dinner roll waffles!