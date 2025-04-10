The Best Way To Reheat Those Iconic Texas Roadhouse Rolls, According To TikTok

Let's face it: When you think of Texas Roadhouse, you probably think of its rolls. These rolls are paired with the chain's addicting honey cinnamon butter, which is served for free right as you're seated (although you can definitely ask for more and order extra in-person and online).

Although it's common to fill up on these rolls in the restaurant, so much so that you'll find it hard to enjoy one of Texas Roadhouse's hand-cut steaks (which we recently ranked) or fall-off-the-bone ribs, most people can't get enough of this steakhouse's dinner rolls. That's why most people will want to take more home, buy in bulk by half a dozen or a dozen, serve them for holidays, and even make them themselves.

If you have a lot of rolls from your latest Texas Roadhouse venture and are looking for a way to reheat them, we've got you covered. TikTok has taught us how to reheat these delectable rolls, which include using a plain old microwave, oven, air fryer, and, yes, even a waffle maker.

We also have some tips on how to perfect the rolls and make the honey cinnamon butter at home, but as far as reheating these leftover rolls goes, you can be assured that it's simple to do, and you can even revamp them into a slightly different, although still delicious, treat.