There's nothing that evokes feelings of springtime — when the days are lighter and warmer and everything is coming into bloom — quite like the particular combination of strawberry and rhubarb. This popular, vibrantly-hued fruit combo is most often found baked into late spring and early summer pies, to celebrate some of the first seasonal fruits to appear. Of course, pie is far from the only strawberry rhubarb dessert option out there.

This strawberry rhubarb cookie bars recipe, from the kitchen of recipe developer Jennine Rye, transforms the delightful fruity duo into an easy-to-make, delicious, hand-held snack. Simple to assemble, the cookie layers in this recipe are packed with a hearty helping of rolled oats to keep you full for longer, and plenty of butter for a rich flavor and a melt-in-the-mouth texture. Fresh strawberries and rhubarb provide maximum fruity-tart flavors and a lovely pinkish color, making for one springtime treat that you might want to bake up year-round (or, at least, as long as you can find fresh rhubarb).