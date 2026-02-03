Don't Toss Your Eggshells — Use Them On Your Cookware For Sparkling Results

When you're dealing with a baking sheet that's gone from "well-loved" to scorched and encrusted, you probably start to run through the inventory of big guns in your cleaning arsenal. If elbow grease plus a shake of the usual scouring powder isn't working, you might be open to trying something new, and you'll be surprised to learn that it's something you usually throw in the compost: eggshells.

Every tool has a purpose. Soap lifts grease, soaking softens, and a light abrasive, like baking soda, can help buff off tarnish and light staining. But once food has carbonized and bonded to metal, the issue is mechanical, and you need something to physically break the residue apart. Eggshells are mostly composed of calcium carbonate, the same mineral found in chalk and limestone — you've probably encountered it in your toothpaste, too. When crushed into a powder, these shells become a mild abrasive, which can gently sand down the grime.

In this context, eggshell powder sits in the same kitchen cleaning essentials category as traditional scouring powders that are designed to bring back shine without gouging. The small fragments of shell are hard enough to scrape away baked-on gunk, but softer than steel wool, which can permanently scratch some cookware, particularly more sensitive enameled cast iron cookware. The idea might feel novel, because eggshells are usually seen as useless, biodegradable waste (unless you're adding them into your smoothies for extra calcium). But from a materials standpoint, they're well suited for the job because, once pulverized, they're capable of cutting through stubborn buildup.