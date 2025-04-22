12 Kitchen Cleaning Essentials You Can Buy At Trader Joe's

There's a big food safety difference between cleaning and sanitizing a kitchen. While cleaning involves using soap or other products to remove loose debris or dirt from a surface, sanitizing is a specific process that uses chemicals to kill any bacteria on the surface, while disinfecting kills both bacteria and viruses. To disinfect the surfaces in your kitchen, you need a cleaner that is specifically formulated to do so, such as the all-purpose disinfectant cleaner from Trader Joe's. It says that it effectively kills 99.9% of bacteria and viruses in the kitchen, leaving you confident in your ability to cook safely in the space.

One key difference between this disinfectant cleaner from Trader Joe's and other name-brand options that you'll find in other stores is its formula. While bleach, sodium lauryl sulfate, and other chemicals that you might not be keen on using in your kitchen are commonly found in other formulations, Trader Joe's uses a 2.4% hydrogen peroxide solution in its spray.

In order to truly sanitize countertops and other kitchen surfaces, be sure to follow the directions on the packaging — you'll need to let the spray sit for 20 minutes before wiping it off. This cleaning spray offers a fresh citrus scent, which customers seem to have some mixed opinions about. While some find it pleasant, others complain that it's overpowering.