10 Pantry Staples You Can Use To Clean In Your Kitchen

Cleaning the kitchen can seem like an endless task. There's always a dirty dish, a dusty appliance, or stuck-on grime that needs a lot of elbow grease to remove. If you're like us, you might have a plethora of cleaning products under the kitchen sink to help clean, polish, and deodorize the random devices and corners of your kitchen — some are more well-loved and useful, while others are more affordable than others. There's truly no shortage of cleaning products and brands that are supposed to make your life easier.

However, you might not have the room or budget to store everything that exists. Don't sweat it because you probably have several cleaning products already in your pantry that can be employed throughout your kitchen. Just remember that they aren't meant to replace certain items, especially as it relates to food safety and cleaning versus sanitizing. But these pantry picks can help you clean up a range of household kitchen items like countertops, pots, mugs, and utensils in a pinch or if you want to use something without as many dyes or fragrances. You may find new use for a few of those long-forgotten pantry items.