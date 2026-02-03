5 Habiza Hummus Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best

Let's face it, hummus can be hit or miss. The refrigerated section is filled with store-bought hummus brands that often emphasize flavor variety over quality ingredients. I'm as adventurous an eater as the next person, so buffalo sauce-flavored hummus does sound interesting. However, I'd choose a standard hummus with an authentic homemade taste over random flavors any day. So when I heard about Habiza Hummus, an up-and-coming brand that makes Middle Eastern-style hummus with a recipe passed down from grandma, I had to see what the hype was all about.

Founded by Jonathan Srour in 2021 after dropping out of college, Habiza Hummus doesn't contain any preservatives or pesticides, and is officially seed oil-free certified. It uses domestically sourced garbanzo beans that aren't covered in glyphosate herbicide, soaks them overnight, and then blends them with premium tahini using an old milling machine typically reserved for peanut butter. The result is a thick, creamy consistency that feels like homemade hummus.

After trying one of the flavors and being impressed, I knew a proper ranking was in order, so I grabbed the full lineup. To determine where they ranked, I tried each by itself, with various dippables, and in some cases, even added them to meals. Here is the full Habiza Hummus product line, ranked worst to best.