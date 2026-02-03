5 Habiza Hummus Flavors, Ranked Worst To Best
Let's face it, hummus can be hit or miss. The refrigerated section is filled with store-bought hummus brands that often emphasize flavor variety over quality ingredients. I'm as adventurous an eater as the next person, so buffalo sauce-flavored hummus does sound interesting. However, I'd choose a standard hummus with an authentic homemade taste over random flavors any day. So when I heard about Habiza Hummus, an up-and-coming brand that makes Middle Eastern-style hummus with a recipe passed down from grandma, I had to see what the hype was all about.
Founded by Jonathan Srour in 2021 after dropping out of college, Habiza Hummus doesn't contain any preservatives or pesticides, and is officially seed oil-free certified. It uses domestically sourced garbanzo beans that aren't covered in glyphosate herbicide, soaks them overnight, and then blends them with premium tahini using an old milling machine typically reserved for peanut butter. The result is a thick, creamy consistency that feels like homemade hummus.
After trying one of the flavors and being impressed, I knew a proper ranking was in order, so I grabbed the full lineup. To determine where they ranked, I tried each by itself, with various dippables, and in some cases, even added them to meals. Here is the full Habiza Hummus product line, ranked worst to best.
5. Garlic Green Onion
I started off with a spoonful of the Garlic Green Onion and was taken aback by an explosion of garlic. Immediately, I was convinced that I enjoyed it more than the Jalapeño Serrano flavor. However, the more I dove in, rotating between tortilla chips, raw veggies, and pita bread, my mind began to change. I'm a garlic fanatic, so I think I had to make it past the initial bias that makes me unfairly favor garlicky flavors. That robust kick that lasso'd my palate gradually mellowed out when I tried it with food.
Then suddenly, to my delight, it sprung out of nowhere, stepping back into the spotlight of my tastebuds. Maybe I hadn't cleansed my palate thoroughly enough and was still adjusting to the transition from the previous flavor. Now that I could make a fairer assessment, three things became clear: The Garlic Green Onion flavor was definitely tasty, but not as tasty as the Authentic Original and Jalapeño Serrano, and certainly not as impressive as the Spiced Lemon and Dark Chili Red Pepper.
Habiza Hummus added just the right amount of garlic taste. Though to be honest, the garlic felt more like a solo act than a co-star to the green onion, which I barely noticed. If you love garlic, you'll love this. If you aren't a diehard, adding avocado to the mix will lower the intensity.
4. Authentic Original
I tried this flavor the day after a few of the others. It was the first thing I'd eaten that day and my taste buds were still asleep, but quickly changed as a scoop of creamy hummus hit my tongue. My first impression was, "Whoa, this is salty." I needed a second scoop for confirmation, and yes, it was indeed saltier than I expected. Unlike the Dark Chili Red Pepper and Jalapeño Serrano, which I could eat with a spoon, the Authentic Original was a bit overwhelming on its own. Trying it with food made a completely different impression, though.
Dipping a freshly rinsed carrot in offered the perfect blend of savory and refreshing. I started getting carried away with tortilla chips, and then a lightbulb went off in my head, saying "Make a sandwich!" And it just so happened that I had freshly baked bread. I spread a healthy layer of hummus on a couple of slices and stacked them with avocado, tomato, spinach, plant-based deli meat, and mustard. Suffice it to say, the entire thing was in my belly a few moments later.
When paired with foods, the Authentic Original flavor shines. I actually prefer it over the Garlic Green Onion flavor. But, since I find it to be a little too salty when eaten alone, I have to rank it lower than the others.
3. Jalapeño Serrano
As the first flavor I tried, Jalapeño Serrano was a great way to kick off this ranking. Upon tasting it, one thing that stood out was its well-balanced flavor profile. Despite a pronounced vegetal pepperiness, the savory tang of hummus was the star of the show. Or, at least that's what I thought before the spice crept in, shy-like though also confident, with a tingle that lingered on the roof of my mouth. I put a dollop on pita bread and it didn't disappoint so I went for more. With each dip, however, I could feel my forehead begin to moisten as the spice level increased.
A moment later it reached a level beyond what I feel someone sensitive to heat might be able to take. Sweat didn't drip from my forehead or anything, but I did notice that even when I paired it with various dippables, the heat was unrelenting. I love spicy foods, so the Jalapeño Serrano is right up my alley. I was surprised at how easily I ate nearly half the container without noticing.
As much as I enjoy the Garlic Green Onion and Authentic Original, I could see myself eating more of this flavor. That said, everyone isn't a fire-lover like I am, and for that reason alone, I'd rank it lower than the Spiced Lemon and Dark Chili Bell Pepper flavors. I'll definitely be spreading it atop a gourmet burger in the near future, though.
2. Spiced Lemon
At first taste, I was convinced the Spiced Lemon was my least favorite flavor. A few dips later, however, it climbed up to claim the number two spot. Cumin-forward and distinctly lemony, it's unlike any type of hummus I've ever tried. My palate wasn't prepared for a ride, nor of the unexpected turn it would eventually take. Of all the flavors, the Spiced Lemon is the one that most transports me to the Middle East. The complexity of the flavor profile unraveled with each dip. The cumin presents itself first, intensely aromatic, setting the perfect stage for the cayenne spice to follow. The heat is certainly there, though subtler than the Jalapeño Serrano flavor.
Then comes the lemon, which at first tasted out of place next to the other ingredients, but became the thing I liked most. It adds a refreshing touch that makes this hummus feel lighter, something the other flavors lack. Fenugreek is another ingredient, which imparts a bit of sweetness. I could definitely see people eating more of this in one sitting. While I can't say I enjoy it more than the Dark Chili Red Pepper, its unique profile and refreshing taste makes it stand out from the rest.
1. Dark Chili Red Pepper
Smokey, bell-peppery, and full-bodied, the Dark Chili Bell Pepper flavor is, hands-down, the crème de la crème of the Habiza Hummus lineup. All it took was one taste to know it was my favorite flavor. The subtle tang of hummus, hand-in-hand with the smokiness of roasted bell pepper and mindful touch of sweetness is reminiscent of cheese spread. To be honest, dippables were unnecessary, I could've eaten it with a spoon like pudding without complaints. Half-way through the container, I was happy that I had another still unopened.
Solo or as a dip it's great, not overwhelming any of the foods I plunged into it, or being upstaged — just well-balanced. As I'm trying various dippables — carrots, tortilla chips, pita bread, dill pickles — I'm simultaneously thinking of ways to incorporate it into the night's dinner. Salad, a loaded potato, nachos, or give it a richer bite with spicy ground beef? Sky's truly the limit.
Methodology
To rank the full Habiza Hummus product line up, I first tried each by itself, then as a dip with various foods, including tortilla chips, raw vegetables, pita bread, pickles, freshly made white bread, and in one case, on a sandwich. To ensure that my assessment was fair, I spread my tasting across two days, trying three flavors on one day, and the remaining two on the other. I also drank a full glass of water between each flavor as a palate cleanser. I based my decision on my initial impression, along with how each hummus tasted with various foods, and whether or not it made me crave more or want to incorporate it into everyday meals. In one case, the uniqueness of the flavor profile also earned one of the flavors points.