For Vibrant And Creamy Hummus, Add Avocado To The Mix
Anytime the craving for something simple yet delicious arises, creamy hummus is a great dish to turn to. A smooth, nutty mix of chickpeas, garlic, tahini, lemon juice, and olive oil, this beloved Middle Eastern dip is a delight. But what happens when you've had it one too many times and it starts to get a bit repetitive? Not to worry, there's nothing a little avocado won't fix.
Avocado brings an exceptional smoothness to hummus, giving the already creamy dip a next-level velvety, luscious texture. Silky and rich like an indulgent treat, the new flavor also adds the nutritional benefits of healthy fats and fiber. Buttery and nutty with a subtly sweet, grassy undertone, the avocado also helps to enhance the flavor of standard hummus. It's a simple and stunning addition that gives the overall profile a refreshing twist without taking away the original essence.
Beyond the taste and texture, there's also the visual appeal. Standing in place of the usual beige hue is a vibrant and appetizing shade of green. It adds a sense of freshness that livens up the whole dish, delighting both the eyes and the palate. Have a bowl on the table and your meal is off to a splendid start.
The endless wonders of avocado hummus
Nothing else has to change when avocado joins the hummus mix. However, if you're in the mood, you can get even more creative and add a few other ingredients as well. They don't have to be anything overly complex or exotic, either. Almost anything would work with the dip's creamy sweet, nutty base. Chili flakes, cayenne pepper, or paprika, for example, create a spicy spark that splendidly contrasts with the overall richness. If you're aiming for an aromatic touch, reach for herbs like cilantro, basil, or parsley. And a dollop of Greek yogurt? Not at all a bad idea, especially for those who like a little tanginess to their hummus.
Much like regular hummus, this avocado spin-off can also be served in various ways. At its most basic it's a dip that pairs incredibly well with crunchy veggies, crackers, chips, and slices of pita. In need of a quick, healthy snack or a crowd-pleasing appetizer? It's a foolproof choice every single time. But that's not all it's good for. Spread over toast or onto sandwiches, it makes a lovely breakfast or brunch. Alongside grilled meat, it's a special twist that can lighten heavy savory flavors. You may even like it as a guacamole substitute in tacos, burritos, quesadillas, and other Mexican dishes.