Ninja Creami Guide: 8 Tips For Making The Most Out Of Your Machine

When we first got our CREAMi, one of our biggest shocks was how militant the brand was about the 24-hour freezing rule — for all of its recipes. Aside from its milkshakes, which can be prepared by mixing together already-prepared ice cream with milk, everything else has to be frozen solid for at least 24 hours ahead of time — which can really put a damper on your immediate ice cream cravings.

Rachel Buck explains that not adhering to this wait time is one of the biggest mistakes folks make with their CREAMis. She explains that, while you may want to expedite the process, leaving your pint in the freezer for the full length of time will allow it to reach what she calls the "perfect texture" once it's processed. Ninja does not elaborate on the mechanics of the 24-hour freeze, but it might have to do with the design of the Creamerizer paddle. It descends into the block of frozen liquid and essentially shaves it to form the ice cream, rather than churning air into it like a conventional ice cream maker. If the ice cream is frozen solid, the blade creates very small pieces of ice — exactly the texture that you're looking for.

That being said, there are a lot of variables that can factor into how long you actually have to freeze it, including the temperature of your freezer and how well insulated it is (for example, a chest freezer versus a standard one). We've found that the 24-hour rule works for every recipe we've made in our CREAMi, from light ice cream to full-fat renditions to sorbets.