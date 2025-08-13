Why So Many Ninja Creami Ice Cream Recipes Call For Pudding Mix

As a user on Reddit posted out, many Ninja CREAMi recipes you'll find online use pudding mix, while the recipes Ninja endorses typically do not. Rather, as we noted, the official Ninja recipe for vanilla ice cream uses cream cheese and heavy cream as an emulsifier instead. This, of course, begs the question; why the disparity?

Another Reddit user suggested that recipes swap some of the cream or cream cheese for pudding mix for diet purposes, likely to reduce the amount of fat in the recipe. Another noted that pudding mix is low cost and low calorie, making it a double whammy for people looking to save money and reduce the caloric intake of their dessert. You can even get it in sugar-free varieties, another bonus. Adding pudding mix can also be helpful when making dairy-free ice cream, as plant-based milks often have a lower fat content and therefore may not come out as creamy without extra ingredients.

Ninja's official recipes are likely meant to mimic traditional ice cream as much as possible to show off the effectiveness of its machine, which is likely why it uses the more traditional ingredient of heavy cream. However, what recipe you choose to follow is up to you. If you can't have dairy or want to try an interesting flavor of ice cream, consider making a recipe involving pudding mix. While there are a lot of mistakes you can make with your Ninja CREAMi, a pudding mix recipe isn't one of them.