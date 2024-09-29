12 Mistakes To Avoid When Using Your Ninja CREAMi

You've seen it on TikTok. You've found the Facebook groups. And now you've got a Ninja CREAMi of your very own. It may not be the fastest way to get your hands on some ice cream (that would be going to the store), but if it's customization and convenience you're after, it just might be the appliance for you.

This countertop frozen treat maker is pretty amazing. Freeze your base overnight, then use the CREAMi to transform it into ice cream, sorbet, or a milkshake (plus Italian ice or a frozen margarita if you have the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe) in seconds. The CREAMi spins a blade (called the Creamerizer paddle) while slowly lowering it into the frozen liquid. It shaves and blends the frozen mixture into your desired consistency. Unlike a traditional countertop ice cream machine, which churns and freezes simultaneously, the CREAMi slices into the pre-frozen block, which reduces the risk of ice crystals and gives you a tasty dessert every time.

Frozen treats at your fingertips? Sounds like heaven. For the best possible results every time, be sure to avoid these common Ninja CREAMi mistakes. Don't thank us — just save us a scoop, okay?